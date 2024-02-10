Toyota aims for first win of the season in Sweden

After narrowly missing out on victory in the opening round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Monte Carlo, Toyota wants to make up for the missed triumph in the second round in snowy Sweden.

It was in Sweden where Toyota Gazoo Raring-World Rally Team claimed its first win - on only its second event - in 2017, with Jari-Matti Latvala, now team principal, at the wheel. In total, the team has won four times in six starts in Sweden and will be aiming for a strong result at the second round of the 2024 season after starting the year with a double podium at Rally Monte-Carlo last month.

Two-time world champion Kalle Rovanperä will begin his shortened 2024 WRC programme at the Rally Sweden, where he previously took victory in 2022. He will line up alongside Elfyn Evans, who took his first win with the team in Sweden in 2020, and Takamoto Katsuta, who has also enjoyed success at the event in the past.

A fourth GR YARIS Rally1 Hybrid will be driven by Lorenzo Bertelli as part of TGR-WRT's customer programme. The Rally Sweden is one of the Italian driver's favourite rallies, where he took part in an event with the team for the first time a year ago.

After his debut at the Rally Monte-Carlo, a total of seven GR Yaris Rally2 cars will compete in the WRC2 in Sweden. Joining Sami Pajari (Printsport) on the entry list are Georg Linnamäe (RedGrey Team), Mikko Heikkilä (TGS), Roope Korhonen (Rautio Motorsport), Jan Solans (Teo Martín Motorsport) and the TGR WRC Challenge Programme duo Yuki Yamamoto and Hikaru Kogure.

Since 2022, Rally Sweden has been based in Umeå, the largest city in the north of Sweden and just a short drive across the Gulf of Bothnia from Finland, where TGR-WRT is based. Moving the event north - it now takes place closer to the Arctic Circle than the capital Stockholm - has helped to ensure extreme winter conditions and even faster roads. With special studded tyres that dig into the surface and provide impressive grip, this is one of the fastest rallies of the season, with drivers 'leaning' their cars on roadside snow banks to carry more speed through the corners.

Like last year, the rally starts on Thursday evening with a short sprint in Umeå. This will be repeated at the end of Friday after two rounds of three stages: the Brattby and Floda stages are identical to last year's, but much of Norrby is new. Saturday has a similar format with three repeated decisions, starting with the all-new Vännäs, followed by the familiar Sarsjöliden, while Bygdsiljum includes some of last year's Botsmark stages. A double version of the Umeå stage rounds off the day and, as in 2023, will also be run as the rally-closing power stage on Sunday when it follows two runs of a revised Västervik stage.

Jari-Matti Latvala (Team Principal): "We had a solid start to the season at the Rally Monte-Carlo and are now looking forward to the Rally Sweden, which is a bit like a home rally for our team: we took our first win here in 2017 and in the winter. The conditions are familiar to us. Last year it was a bit more difficult, so this year we have really tried to prepare well because we want to be in contention for victory again. Taking part in the Arctic Rally at the same time as our tests in Finland has helped us to be as well prepared as possible. Kalle starts his season in Sweden and can be really strong in this type of event, and his starting position should help him to fight at the front. Elfyn has also won in Sweden before and we have focussed on making sure he can perform to the best of his ability in the conditions he will face further up the leaderboard. Taka can also be strong on snow and had very good speed last year, so I hope it will be a good event for all our riders."

Kalle Rovanperä: "It's exciting to start our season with an event like Rally Sweden. I always enjoy driving on snow and it's one of the best feelings you can have in a rally car. It was cool to get back in the car last week at the Arctic Rally and at our pre-event test. Sweden has been a good event for us in the past, but last year we weren't as strong, so we want to fight back this year. As it's the only round on snow, it's not easy to find the perfect car set-up in these conditions with only a few days of testing. But I think we've found some useful things in our testing and we're heading in the right direction, so I'm looking forward to the rally."

Elfyn Evans: "Driving on snow and ice is something unique and makes the Rally Sweden a very special event. I have performed well there in the past and we have been working on improving my feeling with the car from last year's event. Our preparation run in Finland was really useful to get some time on snow before Sweden: It gave us the chance to try out a few things and I think we managed to make some good steps. Conditions can vary a lot during the rally, with gravel coming through on the second run of the routes, and that's important to get everything right. Starting second on the road with fast drivers behind will not be easy, but as always we will do our best and try to make the most of the weekend."

Takamoto Katsuta: "The Rally Sweden is always an exciting rally and one of my favourite events on the calendar. I've really enjoyed driving on snow and ice since I started rallying in Europe with the TGR WRC Challenge programme. Last year I had a pretty good pace in Sweden, so I hope we can perform well again and also get a good result. This event is always a big challenge and there will be some fast drivers, including Kalle, starting behind us on the road, so it won't be easy to fight for the top positions. But I will try to do my best and give it my best shot." (Toyota).

Drivers' World Championship - standings after 1 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai (18 + 7 + 5) 30 2 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota (15 + 4 + 4) 24 3 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota (13 + 6 + 2) 21 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Hyundai (10 + 4 + 1) 15 5 Adrien Fourmaux (F), Ford (8 + 3 + 0) 11 6 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota (4 + 2 + 3) 9 7 Andreas Mikkelsen (N), Hyundai (6 + 0 + 0) 6 8 Nicolay Gryazin (ANA), Citroën (3 + 0 + 0) 3 9 Pepe Lopez (E), Škoda (2 + 0 + 0) 2 10 Grégoire Munster (L), Ford (0 + 0 + 1) 1