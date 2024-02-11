Swedish "Snow Waltz" on ServusTV life

Salzburg-based TV channel ServusTV will also be live-streaming the second round of the World Rally Championship in snowy Sweden.

The move to the more northerly Umea means that the second round of the World Rally Championship will be a real winter rally on snow-covered and icy tracks in the Swedish forests. In the last two years, everything has worked out perfectly.

And ServusTV wants to be there for the live streaming (good knowledge of English required) of some of the 18 stages. The first broadcast will be for the first stage on late Thursday evening, 15 February 2024, from 19:00 from the first run of the 5 .16 km Umea Sprint.

On Saturday, 17 February 2024, ServusTV will be back at the start with the first broadcast of the first passage of the 14.23 km SS 10 "Sarsjöliden" from 08:30. The second passage (SS 13) will then be shown in the ServusTV live programme from 15:00.

ServusTV will broadcast the Swedish finale on Sunday, 18 February 2024 (hopefully with Walter Zipser and his co-commentator Andreas Aigner) from the final 10.08 km Power Stage "Umea 2" from 12:00 noon.

The Rally Sweden on ServusTV:

Thursday, 15 February 2024:

19:00: SS 1 - Umea Sprint 1 (5.16 km)

Saturday, 17 February 2024:

08:30: SS 10 - Sarsjöliden 1 (14.23 km)

15:00: SS 13 - Sarsjöliden 2 (14.23 km)

Sunday, 18 February 2024:

12:00 hrs: SS 18 - Umea2 / Power Stage (10.08 k