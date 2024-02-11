Millener: "Loeb not on the M-Sport list"

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German M-Sport Richard Millener, Team Principal at M-Sport Ford, dismissed all speculation about Sébastien Loeb re-signing for 2024 in Ford Puma Rally1. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Richard Millener, Team Principal of M-Sport Ford, has clarified that talk of Sébastien Loeb returning to the squad is wide of the mark and not the focus in 2024. Loeb, who won the 2022 Rally Monte Carlo with the British team, has been linked with a possible outing in the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid in Portugal, but Millener refuted the speculation.



"I don't want to be misunderstood," Millener told DirtFish, "we would always love to work with the nine-time world champion, but we have no plans to do so at all. We have our squad in place for this season and the programme is heavily based on Adrien Fourmaux and Grégoire Munster."



Millener, who is missing Sweden due to the birth of his second child, continued: "I was very impressed with what I saw from our two guys in Monte. Adrien absolutely stuck to the plan and delivered a consistent pace. By and large, it's the same story with Grégoire. The fact that we came out of the season opener like this was pleasing and a reason for the team to build. We know that Sweden is a pretty specific event again and our expectations are in line with that, but as we move into the season and take to the gravel, I honestly think we can expect strong results."



M-Sport will run two factory Pumas this year. The only change to this plan will be if a customer wants to run a car alongside. "We are taking a very focussed approach with what we have this year," said Millener. "We know where we are with the budgets and what we have to work with, and it's important that we run the team as efficiently as possible. The resources we have are invested in the team, the car and the crews - we saw that this approach could really pay off last season in Fiesta Rally2 and we are aiming for the same result in Rally 1 this season."