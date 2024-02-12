Rovanperä: "We want to strike back in Sweden"

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Rovanperä Double world champion and defending champion Kalle Rovanperä starts his part-time programme at the second round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in snowy Sweden. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Kalle Rovanperä, who skipped the season opener in Monte-Carlo in January, will therefore start his season in Sweden, and his sole aim will of course be to win this event. Disappointed with his performances last year, the Finn is intent on getting back to his old form, with the added advantage of a much more favourable starting position. Like his team-mate Elfyn Evans, the double world champion prepared for this round by taking part in the Arctic Rally in addition to his test day.



"It's a bit strange to start our season with an event like the Rally Sweden. I always love driving on snow and it's one of the best feelings you can experience in a rally car. It was cool to get back in the car last week at the Arctic Rally and during our pre-event tests," explained season starter Rovanperä.



Rovanperä continued: "Sweden has been a good test for us in the past, but last year we weren't as strong, so we want to fight back this year. As this is the only round on snow, it's not easy to find the perfect settings in these conditions with only a few days of testing. But I think we found some useful things in our tests and we are on the right track, so I'm looking forward to the rally."



Statistics from Kalle Rovanperä in Sweden:

2023: 4th place (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

2022: Victory (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)

2020: 3rd place (Toyota Yaris WRC)

2019: 18th place, 2nd place WRC2 Pro (Skoda Fabia R5)

