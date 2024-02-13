Hyundai Motorsport in Sweden with a new design

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Huyndai Hyundai Motorsport unveiled its new colours for the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) on Tuesday, paying homage to 10 years of N in the WRC. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The brand new livery will make its debut on the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid this weekend (15-18 February) at Rally Sweden, the second round of the season. The new design celebrates the links between Hyundai Motorsport, Hyundai N and the Hyundai Motor Company.



Hyundai Motorsport has unveiled an all-new look for the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) season ahead of Rally Sweden this week, paying homage to 10 years of N in the WRC. Since its inception in 2012, Hyundai Motorsport has been working with Hyundai Motor Company to incorporate learnings from its motorsport activities into Hyundai's high-performance road cars. The new livery pays homage to this connection, with the focus on an N decal that stretches across both sides of the car.



The motif pays homage to the Hyundai Net ethos of 'Never Just Drive'. The company manufactures high-performance vehicles that meet high quality standards while offering its customers cars that are fun to drive and practical. The livery ties in with a wider Hyundai N campaign celebrating the brand's tenth anniversary in the FIA WRC. The new N-inspired livery will be used for the first time on all three Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team cars in Sweden.



Cyril Abiteboul, President and Team Principal of Hyundai Motorsport, said: "While some of our colleagues are celebrating the Lunar New Year, we are also marking a fresh start with an all-new livery for the rest of the FIA WRC season. The design has been created as a tribute to our close collaboration with Hyundai N and the Hyundai Motor Company and complements their celebrations of ten years in the premier class of rallying. Ten years on from our very first Rally Monte-Carlo, it was an incredible moment to start the 2024 season with a win at one of the most iconic events in WRC history and it is fitting that the Monte-Carlo colours of Thierry and Martijn will be remembered in the history books."



Till Wartenberg, Vice President of N Brand and Motorsport, said: "We are delighted to have the N Brand logo at the centre of the 2024 Hyundai Motorsport WRC livery. The link between our high-performance cars and our motorsport activities has grown stronger year on year, from our participation in the Nürburgring 24 Hours to developments such as the NPX1. The new look honours this association perfectly; fans and colleagues can now associate this intricate piece of rally car with their road-going Hyundai car. We look forward to celebrating many successes with this striking new design." (Hyundai)

