Sweden: Solberg in Skoda starts WRC2 title chase

In Toksport WRT's Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, Oliver Solberg/Elliott Edmondson want to repeat last year's WRC2 victory at the only snow event of the FIA World Rally Championship in Sweden.

The Finnish duo Lauri Joona/Janni Hussi in another Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 are also among the contenders for a top result. Of the 20 crews that have entered for the WRC2 classification in Sweden, nine are relying on a rally version of the Skoda Fabia.

After the predominantly dry tarmac stages of the Monte Carlo Rally at the start of the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship, the WRC round in Sweden from 15 to 18 February now features snowy forest roads. Local driver Oliver Solberg (S) and co-driver Elliott Edmondson (GB) will start their title chase in the WRC2 category around Umeå in the Toksport WRT team supported by Skoda Motorsport. Their clear objective is to repeat their WRC2 victory from the previous year.

In Sweden, 20 entrants with cars from five different manufacturers are registered for the WRC2 classification. Nine of them are relying on a rally version of the Skoda Fabia. At the head of this line-up: last year's WRC2 winner Oliver Solberg from Sweden and his British co-driver Elliott Edmondson. They drive a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 in the Toksport WRT team supported by Skoda Motorsport. "The competition is likely to be even stronger than last year. But I'm in the right car to fight for victory again on these fantastic snow and ice tracks," says an optimistic Solberg.

The two first-placed drivers in the WRC2 category at the Rally Monte Carlo, Yohan Rossel and Pepe López, competing for Mapo Motorsport in a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, will not be competing in Sweden. The background to this is the sporting regulations of the WRC2 series: the registered crews can only collect championship points for the drivers' standings in seven of the 13 WRC rounds - so they can concentrate individually on certain rallies.

In recent years, crews from northern European countries have almost always topped the WRC2 winners' podium at the Rally Sweden. According to this rule, the local heroes Isak Reiersen/Lucas Karlsson, the Finns Lauri Joona/Janni Hussi and Gregor Jeets/Timo Taniel from Estonia are among the most promising candidates for the podium and points positions this year. They will each roll over the start ramp in a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.

The special characteristics of the only WRC round to be held entirely on snow also attract Skoda crews from other parts of the world - even those who have opted not to enter the WRC2 classification. Fabrizio Zaldivar from Paraguay is taking on the challenge together with his Argentinian co-driver Marcelo Der Ohannesian. Rakan Al-Rashed from Saudi Arabia, who has often taken part in the Rally Sweden, will have his instructions read out by Portuguese driver Hugo Magalhaes. With Alejandro Mauro/Ricardo Trivino, a crew from Mexico is also venturing into northern Europe. They all rely on rally cars from Skoda.

Since 2022, the centre of the Rally Sweden has been located in the Baltic Sea town of Umeå. The second round of the season begins on Thursday evening, 15 February, with a 5.16-kilometre spectator stage in the "Red Barn" arena near the city centre. Seven special stages (SS) totalling 108.78 kilometres are scheduled for 16 February. A further seven special stages totalling 126.74 kilometres await on the Saturday leg. Three special stages totalling 61.08 kilometres will conclude the rally on Sunday. In total, the Rally Sweden field will be chasing times on 18 special stages with a total length of 301.76 kilometres.

Did you know that ...

... the predecessor of today's Rally Sweden was first held in 1950 and in the middle of summer? The event was originally called the 'Rally of the Midnight Sun' and was only moved to what is now its traditional winter date in 1965.

... the cars run on tyres that are only used at WRC level in the Rally Sweden? The Pirelli tyres of the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 each have 384 tungsten studs. This number is based on the regulations, which allow a maximum of 20 studs per square decimetre of tyre surface. The spikes may be a maximum of 20 millimetres long and weigh a maximum of four grams; they must be cylindrical in shape and attached from the outside.

... during the first Rally Sweden as part of the first World Rally Championship in 1973, only winter tyres without studs were permitted? The Swedish local hero and later Skoda works driver Stig Blomqvist secured victory back then - even though he had to make up a ten-minute deficit due to a problem with the fuel pump.

... that in 1993 the duo Pavel Sibera/Petr Gross won the A5 class in a Skoda Favorit 136L? (Skoda)

Top 3 WRC2/drivers (after one of a total of 13 rallies)

1st Yohan Rossel (FRA), Citroën, 25 points

2nd Pepe López (ESP), Skoda, 18 points

3rd Nikolay Gryazin (BGR), Citroën, 15 points

Top 3 WRC2 Challenger (after one of a total of 13 rallies)

1st Pepe López (ESP), Skoda, 25 points

2nd Nikolay Gryazin (BGR), Citroën, 18 points

3rd Nicolas Ciamin (FRA), Hyundai, 15 points