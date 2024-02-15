Central Europe Rally from 17 - 20 October 2024

New date for the second edition of the Central Europe Rally, service park moves from Passau to the Rottal spa triangle, three-country concept (Germany/Austria/Czech Republic) should once again be a crowd-puller.

Top motorsport in the golden autumn: The 2nd Central Europe Rally (CER) will take place next October from 17 to 20 October - subject to final approval at the end of February by the FIA and the ADAC e.V. committees - and therefore earlier than originally planned. The twelfth of 13 rounds in the World Rally Championship (WRC) will once again be staged as a cross-border three-country event in Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic after last year's successful premiere. However, there will be changes to the service park: it will move from the Passau exhibition centre in Kohlbruck to Bad Griesbach in the Rottal spa triangle. The rally cars can then be admired by fans at the Karpfham fairground.

For organisational reasons, the CER will not be held on the originally scheduled All Saints' Day weekend. As the Dreiländerhalle in Passau, which was used as a service park last year, is already booked for other events for the new period, the CER organisation team had to look for an alternative with a correspondingly large area. They found what they were looking for in Bad Griesbach: the service park will be set up on the site of one of Bavaria's largest folk festivals in the Karpfham district, where the ADAC 3-Städte-Rallye was based until 2017 as part of the German Rally Championship (DRM). The rally control centre and the media centre will be set up in the nearby Hotels Maximilian and König Ludwig.

"After very constructive discussions with politicians and the event organisers, we are delighted that we were able to find this solution for 2024," said CER. "We would also like to thank the City of Passau for its extraordinary support and are delighted to be able to include the City of Three Rivers as the finish point of this year's rally. Our thanks also go to the district of Passau and the town of Bad Griesbach. The whole region is pulling together for the rally."

Spectacular routes between the Vltava, Bavarian Forest and Innviertel region

In terms of the route for the special stages (SS) with around 300 kilometres, however, the tried-and-tested regions that the ADAC is organising together with its partners in Austria (AMF) and the Czech Automobile Club (ACR) will remain the same: The rally showdown in three countries, which was attended by a total of 125,000 spectators live at the premiere, is scheduled to begin on Thursday, 17 October, with the start ceremony and the first special stage in Prague, according to the current planning status. The following day, the rally will take place in the traditional rally region of Sumava/Krumau on the Vltava River. On Saturday and Sunday, special stages in the Lower Bavarian districts of Freyung-Grafenau (Bavarian Forest) and Passau will be on the agenda again, alternating with spectacular sections in the Mühlviertel and Innviertel regions of Upper Austria, which will be mastered by the best drivers in the world.

Start in Prague, award ceremony in Passau - pictures in over 100 countries around the world

The award ceremony will once again take place on Passau's Rathausplatz and against the backdrop of the Oberhaus. There were two reasons to celebrate there last year: Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid) was unbeatable on the 18 challenging special stages and became the first winner of the Central Europe Rally. A second place was enough for Finland's Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid) to be crowned world champion for the second time and defend his title.

Sustainability: modern hybrid engines and eFuels

The organisers of the FIA World Rally Championship are also focusing strongly on sustainability in 2024: the top WRC teams are running modern hybrid vehicles that are also fuelled with non-fossil fuels (eFuels). The innovative ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup, the world's first electric one-make rally cup, will once again be part of the Central Europe Rally.