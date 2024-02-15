Sweden shakedown goes to Esapekka Lappi

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German
Hyundai

Finnish rookie Esapekka Lappi set the fastest time in the shakedown of the second round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in snowy Sweden in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1.

Esapekka Lappi's first official outing in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 at the 2024 Rally Sweden got off to an amazing start. He set the fastest, albeit unofficial, time of 2:45.9 minutes on the 5.42-kilometre test track. The second surprise came from Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux, who set the second fastest time in the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 with 2:46.5 minutes, two tenths of a second faster than last year's winner Ott Tänak, who had returned to Hyundai.

Behind the double champion and defending champion Kalle Rovanperä (2:47.2), who started his short programme in Sweden in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, the season opener winner and championship leader Thierry Neuville lined up in fifth position (2:48.8) in the third Hyundai i20 N Rally1.

After the start at 19:00 in the northern Swedish university town of Umea, the first stage over 5.16 kilometres will take place in the Red Barn area from 19:05 (live streaming on ServusTV). The first of three legs continues on Friday with seven decisions from 08:58 and ends with another stage through the Red Barn Area from 19:05 back in Umea.

The only winter rally on the WRC calendar covers a total distance of 1,202 kilometres and 18 stages (= 300.10 km). It traditionally ends on Sunday afternoon with the final Power Stage (live streaming on ServusTV) from 12:15 pm.

Unofficial shakedown times (5.42 km)

Pos.

Team/Nat/Vehicle

Time

1

Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai

2:45,9

2

Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford

2:46,5

3

Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Hyundai

2:46,7

4

Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota

2:47,2

5

Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai

2:48,8

6

Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota

2:49:9

7

Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota

2:50,5

8

Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford

2:52,1

9

Solberg/Edmondson (S/GB), Škoda

2:56,1

10

Linnamäe/Morgan (EE/GB), Toyota Rally2

2:56,7

Drivers' Championship - standings after 1 of 13 rounds

Pos.

Team/Nat/Car

Points

1

Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai (18 + 7 + 5)

30

2

Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota (15 + 4 + 4)

24

3

Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota (13 + 6 + 2)

21

4

Ott Tänak (EE), Hyundai (10 + 4 + 1)

15

5

Adrien Fourmaux (F), Ford (8 + 3 + 0)

11

6

Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota (4 + 2 + 3)

9

7

Andreas Mikkelsen (N), Hyundai (6 + 0 + 0)

6

8

Nicolay Gryazin (ANA), Citroën (3 + 0 + 0)

3

9

Pepe Lopez (E), Škoda (2 + 0 + 0)

2

10

Grégoire Munster (L), Ford (0 + 0 + 1)

1

Manufacturers' World Championship - standings after 1 of 13 rounds

Pos.

Team/Nat/Vehicle

Points

1

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT (28 + 11 + 7)

46

2

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT(29 + 11 + 1)

45

3

M-Sport Ford WRT (19)

19