Sweden shakedown goes to Esapekka Lappi
Esapekka Lappi's first official outing in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 at the 2024 Rally Sweden got off to an amazing start. He set the fastest, albeit unofficial, time of 2:45.9 minutes on the 5.42-kilometre test track. The second surprise came from Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux, who set the second fastest time in the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 with 2:46.5 minutes, two tenths of a second faster than last year's winner Ott Tänak, who had returned to Hyundai.
Behind the double champion and defending champion Kalle Rovanperä (2:47.2), who started his short programme in Sweden in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, the season opener winner and championship leader Thierry Neuville lined up in fifth position (2:48.8) in the third Hyundai i20 N Rally1.
After the start at 19:00 in the northern Swedish university town of Umea, the first stage over 5.16 kilometres will take place in the Red Barn area from 19:05 (live streaming on ServusTV). The first of three legs continues on Friday with seven decisions from 08:58 and ends with another stage through the Red Barn Area from 19:05 back in Umea.
The only winter rally on the WRC calendar covers a total distance of 1,202 kilometres and 18 stages (= 300.10 km). It traditionally ends on Sunday afternoon with the final Power Stage (live streaming on ServusTV) from 12:15 pm.
|
Unofficial shakedown times (5.42 km)
|
Pos.
|
Team/Nat/Vehicle
|
Time
|
1
|
Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai
|
2:45,9
|
2
|
Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford
|
2:46,5
|
3
|
Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Hyundai
|
2:46,7
|
4
|
Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota
|
2:47,2
|
5
|
Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai
|
2:48,8
|
6
|
Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota
|
2:49:9
|
7
|
Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota
|
2:50,5
|
8
|
Munster/Louka (L/B), Ford
|
2:52,1
|
9
|
Solberg/Edmondson (S/GB), Škoda
|
2:56,1
|
10
|
Linnamäe/Morgan (EE/GB), Toyota Rally2
|
2:56,7
|
Drivers' Championship - standings after 1 of 13 rounds
|
Pos.
|
Team/Nat/Car
|
Points
|
1
|
Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai (18 + 7 + 5)
|
30
|
2
|
Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota (15 + 4 + 4)
|
24
|
3
|
Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota (13 + 6 + 2)
|
21
|
4
|
Ott Tänak (EE), Hyundai (10 + 4 + 1)
|
15
|
5
|
Adrien Fourmaux (F), Ford (8 + 3 + 0)
|
11
|
6
|
Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota (4 + 2 + 3)
|
9
|
7
|
Andreas Mikkelsen (N), Hyundai (6 + 0 + 0)
|
6
|
8
|
Nicolay Gryazin (ANA), Citroën (3 + 0 + 0)
|
3
|
9
|
Pepe Lopez (E), Škoda (2 + 0 + 0)
|
2
|
10
|
Grégoire Munster (L), Ford (0 + 0 + 1)
|
1
|
Manufacturers' World Championship - standings after 1 of 13 rounds
|
Pos.
|
Team/Nat/Vehicle
|
Points
|
1
|
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT (28 + 11 + 7)
|
46
|
2
|
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT(29 + 11 + 1)
|
45
|
3
|
M-Sport Ford WRT (19)
|
19