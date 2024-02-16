WP 4: Drama around Rovanperä, Katsuta leads

Takamoto Katsuta leads for the first time in a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and benefits from the mishap of his previously leading Toyota colleague Kalle Rovanperä in snowy Sweden.

Up until the fourth stage, everything looked set for a perfect start for double champion Kalle Rovanperä in his 2024 short programme. In the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, he started the final decision on Friday morning as the leader with a lead of 6.7 seconds over his team-mate Takamoto Katsuta. On the fourth stage, at 28.25 kilometres the longest Swedish decision, he damaged the rear of his Toyota after a snow wall "kiss" and retired. This meant that Katsuta led a WRC round for the first time, with a good lead of 11.4 seconds over Esapekka Lappi in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1, who is starting the season in Sweden, and 13.3 seconds ahead of his Toyota partner Elfyn Evans.

The somewhat surprisingly strong Katsuta reported: "The conditions are terrible, it was a bit of a mess with lots of lanes. We had to use snow walls several times, more than we thought."

Lappi also described some problems: "We hit a pretty big snow wall, maybe after 10 kilometres. I saw Ott, then Kalle, it killed my confidence. There was no grip and the time is really bad." His Hyundai team-mate Ott Tänak, who had won the winter rally last year in a Ford Puma, also had to retire on the fourth decision in a snow wall.

Adrien Fourmaux showed another stable performance with fourth intermediate place (+18.7) in the M-Sport Ford Puma, while his partner Grégoire Munster dropped to 23rd intermediate place (+5:25.1) on the fourth decision.

In line with his position as championship leader, Thierry Neuville had to be the first car out on the snow-covered tracks in his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 and play snowplough for the competition. This cost the 2018 Swedish winner and winner of the opening stage some time. By the middle of the first stage, the five-time runner-up was listed in P5 (+40.5). Neuville said: "Really very slippery. We are doing what we can. It's not possible to be faster."

The WRC2 classification was secured by local favourite Oliver Solberg in the Škoda Fabia RS in sixth place, 19.7 seconds ahead of Finn Sami Pajari and 20.6 seconds ahead of Estonian Georg Linnamäe, both in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.