1st leg: Solberg sensational third in Rally2.

Rally sport often writes strange stories, such as at the second round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Sweden, where Esapekka Lappi celebrated a perfect start to the season and Oliver Solberg caused a sensation in P3 in Rally2.

Normally, the established and experienced stars are at the top of the results lists in the World Rally Championship, but not this time at the second stop of the season in the snow-covered forests around Umea in northern Sweden. It is difficult to prioritise the events in the order of the story.

Therefore: The one surprise was delivered by local favourite Oliver Solberg. In the deep snow of his home country, he beat the less powerful Skoda RS Rallye (300 hp) to third place (!) in the intermediate classification after eight of 18 stages. A Rally2 on the podium has never been seen before. The son of former world champion Petter Solberg prevailed in the WRC2 classification against a strong armada of five new Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 cars. However, things were pretty tight in the chasing pack. Estonian Georg Linnemäe was the best Toyota newcomer in sixth place overall, 29.4 seconds behind Solberg and 15.7 seconds ahead of Finn Sami Pajari in the next Yaris Rally2.

But even at the front of the field, three drivers caused a stir after the established stars failed to finish or ran into problems. Japan's Takamoto Katsuta drove the rally of his life in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 (up to 530 hp) on the ultra-fast winter tracks in Sweden. On the fourth stage, the bad luck of his rivals allowed him to take the lead for the first time in his career and he had to duel with Esapekka Lappi, who was making his season debut in the official Hyundai i20 N Rally1, until the seventh stage. The two were within a tenth of each other until Lappi narrowly pulled away from Katsuta to win the day by 3.2 seconds. With a gap of 1:20.7 minutes, Solberg then managed a sensational third place in his home race. Poor visibility was a common problem.

Day one winner Lappi admitted: "Visibility is pretty poor. Not all the headlights can be used. It's pretty crazy when you can't see very far despite travelling at over 160 km/h. You have to trust the notes and that's it."

Katsuta added: "It was terrible. You couldn't see anything. Between the snow and the night, you couldn't see anything. We were about to fly off. It's pretty horrible, but it's a good experience."

Solberg said: "I had a problem with the handbrake and it was difficult at the junctions. After that I completely lost my confidence. Then I just tried to look after my tyres, maybe a bit too much. In the end it was difficult, but I managed it, so I'm happy."

Adrien Foumaux, who finished fifth in the opening round, also made for good reading, finishing fourth (+ 1:26.3) in the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 after a temporary third place at the end of the day. Fourmaux said: "To be honest, it was really difficult for me to see the corners because we had lights but it was snowing." Elfyn Evans finished fifth in the second Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 (+ 1:50.0).

Readers may have missed a few celebrities so far, such as double champion Kalle Rovanperä, who started his short 2024 programme in a Toyota in Sweden. It was really short, as he got stuck in a snow wall in the fourth stage with a damaged rear end after taking the lead. Last year's winner Ott Tänak, who had been in third place up to that point, also retired in his Hyundai.

After Thierry Neuville's high praise for his Hyundai at the opening victory in Monte Carlo, the Belgian had to deal with a list of faults again in Sweden, with engine problems, petrol pressure reports, a bonnet that was not completely closed on the seventh decision and 40 penalty seconds. But that was not enough. As leader of the standings, he had to be the first car on the track and play snowplough for the competition. This all added up to his deficit and his position. After the first stage, he was in second place with a gap of... minutes behind in eleventh place at 2:46.0 minutes. "We had big problems with the petrol pressure in the afternoon," Neuville said.