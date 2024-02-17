SS 11: Lappi in front after Katsuta's puncture

The second round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in wintry northern Sweden continues to write its own story, with Esapekka Lappi clearly leading midway through the second leg after rival Takamoto Katsuta's misfortune.

The death of the favourites continued. Japan's Takamoto Katsuta scuppered his previous best performance on Saturday's second event by briefly taking the first WRC lead and later finishing second in one of the many snow walls in the snow-covered forests around Umea. In his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, he was only nine tenths of a second behind leader Esapekka Lappi, who had started his short season in Sweden in the Hyundai i20 N Rally, in the battle for the lead until his mishap. After Katsuta's misfortune, Adrien Fourmaux, fifth in the Ford Puma Rally1, took the honours, but was already 1:24.3 minutes behind Lappi.

Leader Lappi explained: "I was always in the safe zone, but to be honest I don't know what else to do. The weather is what it is. We are not touching the walls. The last few kilometres were really complicated, there was no grip at all."

Fourmaux after his fastest time on SS 11: "We changed the set-up a bit beforehand. I'm pretty happy with my pace here. It would be my first podium finish, so we have to stay on the road now."

Elfyn Evans moved up to third place (+ 1:40.5) following the retirement of his team-mate Katsuta. Meanwhile, season opener winner and WRC leader Thierry Neuville, winner in Sweden in 2018, improved to fifth place (+2:42.9) but still seems to be struggling with problems. "It's not much better, it's not working. We try to change the settings at every stage, but it doesn't work. We have problems. We also lost the intercom in the last part. There is nothing we can do."

In WRC2, local Oliver Solberg is clearly setting the pace in P4 in the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. After eleven of the 18 stages, the son of former world champion Petter Solberg was 58.9 seconds ahead of the Toyota pack chasing him with Finn Sami Pajari in second place in WRC2 and sixth intermediate in the best Yaris Rally2, 3.9 seconds ahead of his compatriot and Yaris colleague Roope Korhonen.