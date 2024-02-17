Stage 2: Lappi to second victory in the winter final?

Season newcomer Esapekka Lappi will start the second round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) on Sunday as the leader in the wintry Swedish finale and will be hoping for his second WRC victory.

So far, Esapekka Lappi's start to his part-time 2024 season in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 has gone perfectly. The Finn, who finished seventh in Sweden last year in the official Hyundai, has created a healthy basis after the second stage to claim his second WRC victory on Sunday afternoon in Umea, Sweden, after his home triumph in 2017 in the Toyota Yaris WRC. After 15 stages, some of which were still covered in snow, Lappi crossed the finish line in the university town of Umea with a lead of 1:06.3 minutes over Adrien Fourmaux (Ford Puma Rally1), who had put in a strong performance in Sweden.

Tyres were a particular issue for front runner Lappi: "I spent the whole afternoon trying to conserve the tyres and still keep up the rhythm. We don't have many spikes left."

Fourmaux, who has often been criticised for crashing in recent years, showed his strongest performance to date on the ultra-fast tracks in wintry Sweden. Fourmaux is aiming for his first podium finish in Umea and is preparing accordingly: "There was a lot of gravel in the afternoon and I tried to conserve the tyres for the last stage. But it's just great: racing in the middle of the snow walls at night is something very special and great fun." His team-mate Grégoire Munster ended up in a snow wall with his Puma on the last stage of the day.

Runner-up Elfyn Evans in the best Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 was unable to shake off much of the Northern Frenchman's performance. With a gap of 16.7 seconds to Fourmaux, Evans, winner in Sweden in 2020, took the final place on the stage podium (+ 1:23.0). The Welshman had some praise for Fourmaux: "Fourmaux is really strong here. We had to take good care of the tyres."

Thierry Neuville was full of praise for his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 after his opening victory in Monte Carlo. In Sweden, however, he often had to contend with technical issues such as falling petrol pressure. In addition, the championship leader also lost some time in his role as the first car in the snow plough and with 40 penalty seconds. Peu-à-peu, however, Neuville, winner in Sweden in 2018, made his way back up to fourth place on Saturday evening (+2:22.1). "The conditions were very different in the afternoon than in the morning. There were many passages with gravel. But I really liked this particular one," remarked Neuville.

He had to leave the field behind him to a hard-fighting pack of WRC2 cars with a very high proportion (5) of the new Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 cars. Oliver Solberg dominated his home event and in P5 (+ 4:01,) was a clear 1:14.0 minutes ahead of the Finn Sami Pajari in the best Yaris, who was followed very closely by his Estonian Toyota colleague Georg Linnemäe with a gap of just two tenths of a second.

A novelty: 40 per cent of the top places went to the Rally1 drivers, the remaining 60 per cent to the Rally2 drivers.