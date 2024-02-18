End: Lappi triumphs with second victory

Finnish rookie Esapekka Lappi celebrates his second WRC triumph at the second round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in wintry Sweden, with Hyundai and Toyota sharing the lead in the standings.

It was a clean and brilliant performance by 33-year-old Esapekka Lappi, who made his perfect start to the season in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 in snowy Sweden. After mistakes by some of the contenders for victory and a spectacular duel with the surprisingly strong Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1), which unfortunately ended too early, Lappi was then able to maintain his lead without any major threat. After 18 snowy stages with an increased proportion of gravel, Lappi, who is completing a part-time programme this year like Andreas Mikkelsen and Dani Sordo alongside regular drivers Thierry Neuville and Ott Tänak after his full-time season last year, was delighted with his second WRC victory, 29.6 seconds ahead of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 of Elfyn Evans, the 2020 Sweden winner.

Lappi was beaming like the Swedish sun: "Wow, it's good. I've waited so long for this second win. I want to say thousands of things. I want to thank Cyril very much for bringing me back to the team." Long is six and a half years for Lappi.

Evans wouldn't be Evans if he didn't criticise something else: "We lost everything in the last few corners, it's not good. However, I think we can be relatively happy with this result after what could have happened on Friday. We need to work in several areas."

Attention should also be paid to Adrien Fourmaux, who finished fifth in the opening round and achieved his first podium finish in third place (+47.9) in the Ford Puma Rally1. In Umea, Fourmaux made a point of being the man and the sons: "It's really very good to be on the podium for our return to Rally1. We never gave up. And now to be on the podium in Sweden is very special. I really have no words.

The high praise for his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 at his opening victory in Monte Carlo had to be reduced by Thierry Neuville in Sweden with a number of compromises such as a lack of fuel pressure and balance problems. However, with an additional 40 penalty seconds and his role as snow plough on Friday, the five-time vice-champion still managed to finish fourth (+ 1:46.3), with which he saved his lead in the drivers' standings. Neuville said: "We did everything we could. It was a difficult rally for us, but I'm happy with the points we scored. A good rally despite complicated conditions on Friday. It is what it is."

According to the new points system, which insiders believe will be short-lived, Neville was able to defend his lead in the standings with 48 points with the 18 Swedish points. Evans, who is three points behind Neuville but 16 points ahead of Fourmaux in the standings, scored the most points, namely 24. Hyundai drew level with defending champions Toyota in the manufacturers' standings with its 30th WRC full stop and the strong team performance in Sweden (Lappi winner, Neuville fourth) and shares the lead with 87 points, 40 points ahead of M-Sport Ford.

Friday morning sent a number of the title contenders to the reserve bench. At the start of his part-time 2024 programme, double champion Kalle Rovanperä, the front-runner, ended up in a snow bank with a damaged rear of his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 on the fourth decision to temporarily retire. Same cause, same stage for Hyundai returnee Ott Tänak, who had won in Sweden in 2023 in the Ford Puma Rally1. The best performance to date by Takamoto Katsuta, who led the WRC for the first time in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and then fought a fierce battle for the lead with eventual winner Esapekka Lappi, was well worth seeing. Unfortunately, this close duel came to an end on the tenth stage when Katsuta also crashed his Yaris into a wall of snow. The unlucky drivers then used the rally more as a test event and also to potentially score points on the re-evaluated Sunday.

The strong WRC2

There was perhaps a second, possibly more exciting rally in Sweden. That was the action in WRC2. Although Oliver Solberg clearly dominated his home event there in the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, the strong performance of the new Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 was striking. Four of the newcomers finished in the top 10, with the Finn Sami Pajari, Junior Champion Sami Pajari, driving the best Yaris Rally2 as WRC2 runner-up (1:19.7 minutes behind Solberg), but had an equal rival in the Estonian Georg Linnemäe, who ultimately had to concede 2.5 seconds to Pajari.

Strikingly, the proportion of WRC2 cars in the top 10 has never been as high as in Sweden. With the Italian Prada heir Lozenzo Bertelli in the customer Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in tenth place, the RC1 cars (up to 530 hp) and the less powerful WRC2 cars (300 hp) each accounted for 50 per cent. The armada of new Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 cars must be taken into account here. Virtually flying in formation (and to the delight of Toyota Sport boss Jari-Matti Latvala), overall places six to nine went to four Yaris Rally2 drivers.

Fabio Schwarz, the 18-year-old son of former professional Armin Schwarz, enjoyed a brief lead among the 19 starters at his debut in the Junior World Championship in the Ford Fiesta Rally3 on Friday, but a mechanical problem stopped him on Sunday morning.

Final standings after 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai 2:33:04,9 2 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 29,6 3 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford + 47,9 4 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 1:46,3 5 Solberg/Edmondson (S/GB), Škoda Rally2 + 5:04,2 6 Pajari/Mälkönen (FIN), Toyota Rally2 + 6:23,9 7 Linnamäe/Morgan (EE/GB), Toyota Rally2 + 6:26,4 8 Korkonen/Vinnikka (FIN), Toyota Rally2 + 6:48,1 9 Heikkilä/Tenonen (FIN), Toyota Rally2 + 7:25,7 10 Bertelli/Scattolin (I), Toyota + 7:37,7

Drivers' World Championship - standings after 2 of 13 races Pos. Team/Nat/Car (Sweden) Points 1 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai (10 + 5 +2) 48 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota (13 + 7 + 4) 45 3 Adrien Fourmaux (F), Ford (15 + 3) 29 4 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota (0) 24 5 Ott Tänak (EE), Hyundai (0 + 4 + 2) 21 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Toyota (18 + 1) 19 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota (0 + 2 + 1) 12 8 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota (0 + 6 + 5) 11 9 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda Rally2 (8 + 0) 8 10 Andreas Mikkelsen (N), Hyundai (0) 6