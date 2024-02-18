Second place for Evans saves Toyota's world championship lead

On Friday afternoon, Evans was forced to be the first car to take to the snow-covered tracks in his Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 and plough his way through the deep snow. While he was only 1.9 seconds away from the eventual winner in the morning before the service, he was 1:50 seconds off the lead at the end of the day due to the extreme conditions.

After moving up from fifth to third place on Saturday morning, Evans stormed to second place on the opening stage on Sunday. He was fastest in the subsequent second run of this decision and finished a close second on the Power Stage at the end of the rally. That was enough for victory in the "Super Sunday" classification and gave him and his co-driver Scott Martin a total of 24 points for the weekend - more than any other team.

Both Kalle Rovanperä and Takamoto Katsuta battled for the lead in the rally before falling victim to the snow banks. Rovanperä initially led until contact with a snow bank in SS4 on Friday led to radiator damage. He restarted on Saturday and aimed for manufacturer points on Sunday, where he was second fastest all day behind Evans and fastest in the Power Stage by just 0.039 seconds. As a result, the team scored the maximum 22 points on Sunday and remains joint top of the manufacturers' standings with Hyundai after two rounds.

After an excellent drive through the challenging conditions on Friday, Katsuta was just 0.9 seconds off first place before getting stuck in a snow bank on SS10 on Saturday morning. He also returned to the rally on Sunday.

Lorenzo Bertelli enjoyed driving an additional fourth GR YARIS Rally1 on the Swedish tracks for the second time in a row as part of the TGR-WRT customer programme. As enthusiastic as ever, the Italian crossed the finish line in tenth place overall.

In its second WRC2 event, the GR Yaris Rally2 proved to be competitive: four cars finished in the top 5 of the class and in the top 10 of the overall standings in the hands of customer teams. These four cars were in fierce competition for most of the event, with Sami Pajari eventually finishing second in WRC2 for Printsport, ahead of Georg Linnamäe (RedGrey), Roope Korhonen (Rautio Motorsport) and Mikko Heikkilä (TGS). Linnemäe caused a sensation with the overall fastest time on SS5.

Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala: "This was a tougher weekend than we expected and the overall result is not what we would have wished for, but I am at least really happy with what we were able to achieve on this final day. Our preparation for this event was good, the car was running well and the drivers were confident, but we couldn't make the final step. When you push hard, which you have to do if you want to win, mistakes can happen and this weekend it happened to two of our drivers. Elfyn, meanwhile, was in a very difficult position on Friday when he opened the road in so much snow, so he did a great job to finish second overall and fastest on Sunday, and up until the final corners he was also on course to win the Power Stage. The fact that we scored a one-two on Sunday and on the Power Stage is really helpful for the manufacturers' championship."

Kalle Rovanperä: "Our only goal today was to help the team score some points and I'm happy that we managed to do that and we also tried to help Elfyn where we could. Obviously I'm not happy with our weekend because we came here to win. Apologies and many thanks to the team because everyone did a really good job in our preparation, the car was fast enough to win and we just couldn't get everything together. At least we scored some points in the end and we're looking forward to the next opportunity."

Elfyn Evans: "It was a very turbulent weekend. Things didn't look so good on Friday because we had a difficult task with our road position. But we managed to get through that, which I think was important, and gave us the opportunity to climb back up the leaderboard. When the conditions suited us, our pace was okay and today we were able to score some good points at the end. I think we probably should have won the Power Stage, but we made a few mistakes at the end. Still, I think we can be reasonably happy if we go from where we were at the start of the weekend and come out with a good haul of points."

Takamoto Katsuta: "Today I wanted to try and score some points, but it wasn't easy with our street position and the very different lines we had to follow in the Power Stage. It was a difficult weekend for me. We had a good performance and the car had very good potential, I just couldn't take the result. I need to think about how I can learn from this and do better next time so that I can capitalise on these opportunities when they arise. The next event in Kenya was good for me and I just need to start again and take the right approach for this rally." (Tyota)

Final standings after 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai 2:33:04,9 2 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 29,6 3 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford + 47,9 4 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 1:46,3 5 Solberg/Edmondson (S/GB), Škoda Rally2 + 5:04,2 6 Pajari/Mälkönen (FIN), Toyota Rally2 + 6:23,9 7 Linnamäe/Morgan (EE/GB), Toyota Rally2 + 6:26,4 8 Korkonen/Vinnikka (FIN), Toyota Rally2 + 6:48,1 9 Heikkilä/Tenonen (FIN), Toyota Rally2 + 7:25,7 10 Bertelli/Scattolin (I), Toyota + 7:37,7

Drivers' World Championship - standings after 2 of 13 races Pos. Team/Nat/Car (Sweden) Points 1 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai (10 + 5 +2) 48 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota (13 + 7 + 4) 45 3 Adrien Fourmaux (F), Ford (15 + 3) 29 4 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota (0) 24 5 Ott Tänak (EE), Hyundai (0 + 4 + 2) 21 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Toyota (18 + 1) 19 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota (0 + 2 + 1) 12 8 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota (0 + 6 + 5) 11 9 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda Rally2 (8 + 0) 8 10 Andreas Mikkelsen (N), Hyundai (0) 6