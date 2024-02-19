Sweden: Adrien Fourmaux on the podium for the first time

The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team is celebrating Fourmaux's fantastic and long-awaited third place overall after five seasons of learning and support within the team. Since his debut in the top WRC league in 2021, Fourmaux has fought tirelessly for this moment, taking on every single challenge to finally claim his place on the podium in Sweden.

Similar to his outstanding performance at the season opener in Monte-Carlo, Fourmaux had an almost flawless weekend in Sweden. Fourmaux's overall second-fastest time in shakedown set a positive tone for the event. The evening's sprint stage in Umeå, a favourite with fans, brought spectacular snow and fire action and a fourth-fastest time for the Frenchman.

With his self-confidence boosted, Fourmaux approached Friday with calm determination and a calculated approach. Difficult weather conditions dominated the day as massive amounts of snow and freezing rain fell, leading to an accumulation of around 10cm of loose snow on most of the tracks. Despite his relative lack of experience on snow and ice, Fourmaux was one of the few who managed to avoid trouble altogether and was rewarded with a third fastest time on SS4. Thanks to his tact, he fought a close battle with Elfyn Evans and fought for positions. In the end, Fourmaux finished the day ahead of Evans and fourth overall.

As former rally and championship winners began to fight around him, Fourmaux moved up to second overall after problems from Katsuta on SS9. This was followed by a sensational fastest time on SS11, his first fastest time since the 2022 Rally Spain and hopefully the first of many to be set in 2024.

Fourmaux remained cool, calm and collected and delivered strong stage times throughout the afternoon, managing his tyres and the deteriorating road conditions superbly. Fourmaux posted further top-three times in Saturday's afternoon round and successfully held off Evans despite a tense moment in a snow bank on the final stage of the day. At the end of the day he was in second place overall and collected 15 points.

Fourmaux had his sights clearly set on Sunday: to bring the car back safely and claim his first WRC podium place. He maintained this until the final time check. This marked a significant date in his rally career. His overall position on Sunday would reward him with three additional points and he is now in third place in the championship standings.

Grégoire Munster, competing in his second WRC event on snow in Sweden, struggled with unfamiliar low grip levels and put himself through what he described as the toughest driving conditions he had ever experienced. Unfortunately, Munster lost time at the start of SS4 after a tyre separation and subsequent difficult wheel change in sub-zero temperatures and had to battle through fresh, loose snow all afternoon on Friday to finish the day in 10th place overall.

Saturday was a steady day for the Luxembourgian rider. Unfortunately, during the sprint stage in Umeå that evening, Munster and co-driver Louka got stuck in a snow bank about two-thirds of the way through the stage, losing over 14 minutes and dropping to 28th overall. Munster started again on Sunday. He finished his weekend in 23rd place overall, taking home plenty of new knowledge and stories.

Malcolm Wilson, Managing Director, said: "This was a very special event for the whole team. The message to Adrien today was clear: bring home the podium! He continued to show great maturity, drove sensibly and secured a very well deserved third place. I was so impressed with his mentality and confidence this weekend and look forward to seeing what else he can achieve with us this year now that this career milestone has been reached."

Adrien Fourmaux, third overall, said: "It's really great to achieve my first podium at the highest level in Sweden, my fourth rally on snow and second of the 2024 season. We are now third in the championship, which is really positive and gives a lot of confidence and motivation to the whole team, who have worked really hard. We can be really proud that we all worked together and it worked perfectly. We just want to enjoy the podium now, it was great and hopefully there are more podiums to come!"

Grégoire Munster, 23rd overall, said: "We learnt a lot here in Sweden and improved over the course of the weekend. The gaps per kilometre got smaller and smaller, and that was the goal. Unfortunately, we made a small mistake on Saturday evening, but getting stuck in a snow bank is part of the Rally Sweden experience! I think every driver who has taken part in the rally has had this experience. It was unfortunate because it meant extra work for the mechanics, but they fixed everything so that we could start again on Sunday to give us even more experience, which I'm very happy about." (M-Sport)

Final standings after 18 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai 2:33:04,9 2 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota + 29,6 3 Fourmaux/Coria (F), Ford + 47,9 4 Neuville/Wydaeghe (B), Hyundai + 1:46,3 5 Solberg/Edmondson (S/GB), Škoda Rally2 + 5:04,2 6 Pajari/Mälkönen (FIN), Toyota Rally2 + 6:23,9 7 Linnamäe/Morgan (EE/GB), Toyota Rally2 + 6:26,4 8 Korkonen/Vinnikka (FIN), Toyota Rally2 + 6:48,1 9 Heikkilä/Tenonen (FIN), Toyota Rally2 + 7:25,7 10 Bertelli/Scattolin (I), Toyota + 7:37,7

Drivers' World Championship - standings after 2 of 13 races Pos. Team/Nat/Car (Sweden) Points 1 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai (10 + 5 +2) 48 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota (13 + 7 + 4) 45 3 Adrien Fourmaux (F), Ford (15 + 3) 29 4 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota (0) 24 5 Ott Tänak (EE), Hyundai (0 + 4 + 2) 21 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Toyota (18 + 1) 19 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota (0 + 2 + 1) 12 8 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota (0 + 6 + 5) 11 9 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda Rally2 (8 + 0) 8 10 Andreas Mikkelsen (N), Hyundai (0) 6