Sweden: Solberg starts WRC2 title chase with home win

Oliver Solberg/Elliott Edmondson in the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 from Toksport WRT win the WRC2 classification of the second round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) with a dominant lead of more than a minute.

Finnish crew Lauri Joona/Janni Hussi finish sixth in the WRC2 category in a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. Poland's Michał Sołowow/Maciej Baran win the WRC Masters Cup classification in a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.

At the Rally Monte Carlo, they had not registered for WRC points in the WRC2 drivers' classification, but in Sweden (15 to 18 February) Oliver Solberg/Elliott Edmondson now took full points for first place with a dominant victory. In their Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, entered by the Toksport WRT team supported by Skoda Motorsport, the 22-year-old Swede and his British co-driver set the fastest time in WRC2 on eleven of the 18 snowy and icy special stages (SS) around Umeå.

With the fastest time in his category in the opening stage 'Umeå Sprint' on Thursday evening, Oliver Solberg went straight to the top of the WRC2 standings - and from then on only saw his opponents in the rear-view mirror. After the first stage on Friday, the son of former FIA World Rally Champion Petter Solberg had already pulled out a cushion of almost 30 seconds over his rivals. Even more remarkable: in the overall classification, the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 run by Toksport WRT finished third overall - never before in the history of the championship has a crew in the WRC2 category managed to be so far ahead after a complete leg. "Third place in a Rally2 car is incredible and then at my home rally - a dream," commented Solberg on the historic moment.

Solberg/Edmondson extended their lead in the WRC2 category to more than a minute on the seven special stages of Saturday's leg. Even though they were unable to maintain their impressive third place in the overall standings, the Swedish-British duo dominated WRC2 and never came under pressure, even on the longest stage of the rally. "We are now leading by such a large margin that I can fully enjoy driving," revealed Solberg, who was no longer taking any risks at this point.

Oliver Solberg and Elliott Edmondson could have taken it easy in the three remaining special stages on Sunday. Instead, the crew from Toksport WRT set another WRC2 best time right at the start of the final leg and repeated this demonstration on the last special stage of the second round of the season. At the finish, their gap to the second-placed Finns Sami Pajari/Enni Mälkönen was almost 1.20 minutes. "Great. What a rally," beamed Solberg on the finish ramp. "So many fans, such a great atmosphere. My family and many friends are here too. To win like this is fantastic."

Thanks to his victory in Sweden, Oliver Solberg has moved up to first place in the WRC2 overall standings, which he shares with Yohan Rossel. The Frenchman had won the category at the season opener in Monte Carlo, but did not compete in Sweden.

Sixth place in the WRC2 category went to Lauri Joona and Janni Hussi from Finland in their Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. The Swedish local heroes Isak Reiersen/Lucas Karlsson completed the top eight in the WRC2 category in another Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. Victory in the WRC Masters Cup, which is open to drivers aged 50 and over, went to the Polish Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 crew of Michal Solowow/Maciej Baran.

After the changeable conditions at the Rally Monte Carlo and the frozen forest roads of the Rally Sweden, the FIA World Rally Championship will soon be travelling to the East African savannah. The famous Safari Rally Kenya is on the programme there from 28 to 31 March.(Skoda)

Number of the rally: 129.1

Special stage four proved to be the fastest of the rally in the WRC2 field. The road surface consisted almost equally of packed snow, ice and frozen gravel. In their best time, Oliver Solberg and co-driver Elliott Edmondson rushed through the 28.25-kilometre 'Floda' special stage in their Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 at an average speed of 129.1 km/h.

Rally Sweden, 15 to 18 February 2024, WRC2 result

1st Oliver Solberg/Elliott Edmondson (SWE/GBR), Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, 2:38.09.1 hours

2nd Sami Pajari/Enni Mälkönen (FIN/FIN), Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, +1.19.7 minutes

3rd Georg Linnemäe/James Morgan (EST/GBR), Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, +1.22.2 minutes

4th Roope Korhonen/Anssi Viinikka (FIN/FIN), Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, +1m 43.9s

5. Mikko Heikkilä/Kristian Temonen (FIN/FIN), Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, +2m 21.5s

6. Lauri Joona/Janni Hussi (FIN/FIN), Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, +2m 58.6s

Overall standings WRC2/drivers (after two of 13 rallies)

1st Yohan Rossel (FRA, Citroën), 25 points

1st Oliver Solberg (SWE, Skoda), 25 points

3rd Pepe López (ESP, Skoda), 18 points