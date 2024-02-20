New rally points system heavily criticised

New World Rally Championship (WRC) points system also criticised by its biggest beneficiary, Elfyn Evans outscored Rally Sweden winner Esapekka Lappi, but is still against the points system

The most radical change to the classification in the history of the WRC certainly sparked debate when it was announced for this year. It's fair to say that there was a mixed response. Elfyn Evans was one of the harshest critics. "A win is clearly devalued," he said before the start of the season. And he hasn't changed his mind - although he has probably been the biggest beneficiary so far.

The overhaul was intended to increase interest on WRC Sundays, where drivers tended to economise on power - at least until the Power Stage. Many had clamoured for change. And change was brought. The points awarded for the entire rally were cancelled. In their place came a tranche for the positions at the end of Saturday - provided these drivers reached the finish on Sunday - and a smaller part based only on the classification of the Sunday stages. The power stage bonuses remained unchanged, so that the maximum achievable value of a rally remained unchanged at 30.

Monte Carlo came and went, and the new system seemed to have little impact. The battle for victory raged on until Sunday morning, with Thierry Neuville taking a maximum for victory in all three classifications.

So far, so good. But what if a driver has a clear lead on the timesheets and doesn't want to jeopardise his victory by going for those Super Sunday bonuses? That's exactly the scenario that played out in Sweden. Esapekka Lappi was going for his second career win and first in six-and-a-half years on Sunday and wasn't taking any chances.

And so the door was open for someone else to score more points than the rally winner. Elfyn Evans steps up. As he was the first car to take to the snow-covered tracks on Friday afternoon due to the tactics or bad luck of championship leader Thierry Neuville, Evans had no realistic chance of winning the event.

But every point could be decisive in his fight for the world championship title. Evans, who was beaten into third place by Lappi and Adrien Fourmaux on Saturday evening, was able to score a further twelve points on Sunday. A couple of small mistakes in the final metres of the Power Stage meant he failed to beat them all by less than 0.1 seconds, but 11 out of 12 is not bad.

And as Lappi's caution meant he only picked up a single Sunday point on top of the 18 he had already provisionally collected, second-placed Evans outscored the rally winner by a full five points.

Whatever its merits, the new system rewards clever strategy. It rewards an intelligent approach. When DirtFish presented this to Evans on Sunday lunchtime in Umeå, his response was clear.

"I still don't think it's right," Evans said. "Esapekka (EP) won today and he has a lot less points than me. Whatever the circumstances, I don't think that's right. Although I've got on well with the new points system, I'm still not a supporter of it."

It is probably still too early to make an objective judgement. We've only seen the effects of two scenarios so far, and there will be many different circumstances that will affect future events.

And the system ultimately ensured that drivers such as Evans, Neuville and Kalle Rovanperä and Ott Tänak, who retired on Friday, made it through all the stages on Sunday and not just the Power Stage. Esapekka Lappi was certainly no less pleased than he would have been with 25 points. But it is safe to say that the new system has yet to convince its critics.

Drivers' World Championship - standings after 2 of 13 rounds Pos. Team/Nat/Car (Sweden) Points 1 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai (10 + 5 +2) 48 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota (13 + 7 + 4) 45 3 Adrien Fourmaux (F), Ford (15 + 3) 29 4 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota (0) 24 5 Ott Tänak (EE), Hyundai (0 + 4 + 2) 21 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Toyota (18 + 1) 19 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota (0 + 2 + 1) 12 8 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota (0 + 6 + 5) 11 9 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda Rally2 (8 + 0) 8 10 Andreas Mikkelsen (N), Hyundai (0) 6