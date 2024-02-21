Katsuta: "I have to learn to be patient"

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Toyota Japan's Takamoto Katsuta ruined his best performance at the second round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in wintry Sweden when he tried to reclaim the first WRC lead. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

After taking the lead for the first time in the WRC, Takamoto battled with leader Esapekka Lappi (Hyundai i20 N Rally1) in the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in Sweden on Saturday morning to regain the lead. Katsuta started the tenth stage with a wafer-thin gap of nine tenths of a second to Lappi. But his offensive was halted there when he crashed the Toyota into a snow bank and had to retire. However, he started again on Sunday.



The 30-year-old, who lives at Toyota's headquarters in Jyväskylä, Finland, admitted that he needs to keep working on when to push and when to ease off on his way to his first WRC win. "I just need to learn, this big opportunity when everything is working well and feels good, I just need to be patient and not push," explained Katsuta. "It was a long weekend and I just needed to find the spot where I really needed to step on the gas and where I needed to take the pace off."



However, Katsuta admitted that it is not always so easy to know when to accelerate and when to slow down. "It's easy to say in hindsight that I need to be patient, but it's a very small thing. If you are too patient and start to slow down, you have no pace, so I need to find the optimum point now - that's important for the whole weekend."



His close friend Ott Tänak has found himself in similar situations to Katsuta in the past and had similar problems on the way to his breakthrough victory, which he finally achieved in 2017 on his 73rd start. Current Hyundai returnee Tänak felt that the right approach for Katsuta was to keep pushing on Saturday morning.



"He's probably still lacking a bit of patience," said Tänak, but continued: "Still, I wouldn't say he didn't have to push on Saturday. He definitely had to push because he was in a direct fight with EP (Lappi) and both had a very similar pace, so I would say it was definitely the right thing to keep pushing. Unfortunately, he just made a mistake. All these things are experience and he will use them in the future. You can only get better at that."



Toyota team boss Jari-Matti Latvala sympathised with his driver and acknowledged the areas they still need to work on with Katsuta. "I knew his pace was enough, but I think he was just a bit too excited about the situation because he was 2 seconds faster than Lappi on the first stage. That's what we have to learn in this situation with Taka - that it's easier to drive without pressure because you have nothing to lose. But when you have to defend something, your position, and you have to withstand the pressure, you have to stay calm and cool. This is one of Kalle Rovanperä's greatest strengths. We have to work with Taka to learn from what happened here."



Regardless of Saturday's result, Katsuta can rest assured that the unwavering support of his team will remain. "The most important thing is not to blame anyone. He has to attack, he drove well, we have to see what we can learn from this."