After 20 of 22 Grands Prix, the Marquez brothers are separated by nine crashes. Whilst Marc Marquez (Ducati) leads the MotoGP riders’ standings by a clear margin and has crashed 14 times so far, Alex Marquez (Gresini-Ducati) tops the crash statistics with 23 crashes.

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Jack Miller (Pramac-Yamaha) follows in second place with 19 crashes. Jorge Martin (Aprilia) and Pedro Acosta (KTM) have 18 each, whilst Diogo Moreira (LCR-Honda), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) and Joan Mir (Honda) on 16 each. Alex Márquez is thus the only rider in the premier class with more than 20 crashes. With Portimão and Valencia still to come, there are two race weekends remaining before the season draws to a close.

Austin stands out – few crashes at Mugello and Lusail

A total of 302 crashes have been recorded so far in the current MotoGP season. It is striking how close Moto3 comes to this figure, with 293 crashes. In Moto2, there were 245, 48 fewer than in the smallest class. Together, this makes a total of 840 crashes. However, the absolute figures can only be compared to a limited extent: MotoGP has an additional race per weekend in the form of the Sprint, whilst Moto3 has more riders. It is therefore not possible to deduce from the total alone which class’s riders crash most frequently in relation to their time on the track.

There were significant differences from circuit to circuit: no race weekend has so far seen as many crashes as Austin. In Texas, riders across all three classes went down 72 times. At the other end of the scale are Mugello and Lusail, with 22 crashes each. In Austin, there were therefore more than three times as many crashes as at either of these two Grands Prix. Even the two weekends with the fewest crashes combined have 28 fewer crashes than Austin alone.

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In Moto3, Hakim Danish tops the statistics with 18 crashes, closely followed by Guido Pini and Cormac Buchanan with 17 each. In Moto2, Mario Aji and Collin Veijer share the top spot with 15 crashes each. Veteran rider Aron Canet has crashed 14 times. The highest individual figures in the two junior classes are therefore lower than those of Alex Márquez and Jack Miller.