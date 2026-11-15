Sidecar motocross has a long tradition in Geisleden. Numerous top-class sidecar races have been held in the past on the challenging hard-surface track in the Eichsfeld region of Thuringia. Next year, the history of this idyllically situated natural track will reach a new high point: the World Championship is coming to Geisleden for the first time.

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“MSC Geisleden has been awarded the right to host a round of the Motocross Sidecar World Championship,” explained press spokesman Erik Pingel. “On 24 and 25 April 2027, the world’s best sidecar teams will line up on the starting grid and make motorsport history. A sporting event of historic proportions is already on the horizon.”

The timing could hardly be more fitting: in the very year of the 50th motocross anniversary, the historic race track will become the venue for an international World Championship round. As an added attraction, two rounds of the Quad World Championship are also on the programme.

In Geisleden findet erstmals ein Grand-Prix statt Foto: Thoralf Abgarjan In Geisleden findet erstmals ein Grand-Prix statt © Thoralf Abgarjan

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Three Grands Prix in Germany in 2027

With the World Championship debut in Geisleden, there will be no fewer than three German events on the Sidecar World Championship calendar in 2027. Following the season opener on 11 April in Lommel, Belgium, Geisleden will be the second round of the new season on 25 April. This will be followed on 18 July by the sixth World Championship round in Straßbessenbach (Bavaria), Lower Franconia, where only the sidecar class will be competing. The grand season finale will take place on 19 September in Rudersberg, Baden-Württemberg. Both the Sidecar and Quad World Championships will hold their final races of the year there. For German motocross fans, the World Championship calendar thus offers no fewer than three opportunities to see the world’s best sidecar riders on home soil. Anticipation is likely to be particularly high in the Eichsfeld region: after half a century of motocross tradition, Geisleden is taking to the big international stage for the very first time.

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Provisional Sidecar World Championship calendar (as at November 2026):