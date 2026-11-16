In 2021, Yamaha won the MotoGP World Championship with Fabio Quartararo; the following year, the fast Frenchman finished as runner-up behind Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati). The Japanese manufacturer then lost ground and, with a few exceptions, has been outperformed by the European manufacturers since 2023.

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Through tremendous effort , Yamaha has developed a 1,000cc V4 engine alongside its ongoing MotoGP racing programme for 2024 and 2025, in order to prepare for the 850cc era starting in 2027. Test rider Augusto Fernández put it through its paces in the first races last year; since the final MotoGP test of 2025, held in Valencia at the end of November, all four Yamaha factory riders have been riding the new bike.

Yamaha’s deficit is enormous

Even the winter tests ahead of the 2026 season revealed that the V4 engine is still a long way from being competitive. The progress made this year has not been sufficient to close the gap to the front-runners. This is also evident from the Constructors’ Championship: whilst Ducati and Aprilia lead the standings with 569 and 561 points respectively ahead of next weekend’s races in Portimão, Portugal, Yamaha, on 105 points, has just over half the points of Honda, who are second from bottom. The Yamaha quartet of Quartararo, Jack Miller, Alex Rins and Toprak Razgatlioglu occupy the pitiful overall positions of 14th, 19th, 20th and 22nd.

“Our bike is now 15 months old; it takes time,” said Miller in a one-on-one interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. “MotoGP is a prototype sport, but Yamaha had previously followed a philosophy centred on the inline-four for many years. During that time, the bike was developed around tyres designed for V4 engines. Yamaha tried everything to stick to the M1’s philosophy with its manoeuvrable chassis, but unfortunately it wasn’t competitive over the race distance. Over a single lap, we were sometimes able to do a fantastic job. But when you’re racing against the others, and they can get so much more out of the rear tyre…”

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I’m disappointed that I’m stepping down now. Jack Miller

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The four-time MotoGP winner continued: “You lose time because you have to develop the right set-up. That’s why it looks as though it’s taking much longer than it actually is. They’re making good progress with the V4 project; I’m disappointed to be leaving now. I’m convinced that Yamaha has taken the right direction. They just need time. Look at Aprilia – it took them a long time to get to where they are now. The same goes for Ducati. And KTM still isn’t where they want to be.”

Jack Miller (li.) mit SPEEDWEEK.com-Chefredakteur Ivo Schuetzbach Foto: gerhard schiel Jack Miller (li.) mit SPEEDWEEK.com-Chefredakteur Ivo Schuetzbach © gerhard schiel

Pirelli as a game-changer for Yamaha?

Next year’s 850 chassis will be an evolution of the current one; put simply, the engine is a scaled-down version of the 1000. What does Miller expect from the Japanese manufacturer with the three crossed tuning forks in its logo as this new era begins? “The engine power will be slightly lower, but ultimately it will still come down to how you get that power down to the ground,” explained the Australian. “The tyres will also be different, and that will determine what sort of chassis you need. We have to treat the Michelin tyres gently and pay close attention to weight transfer in the braking zone, through the corners and during acceleration; that’s why the chassis have become increasingly soft – incredibly soft. You want the response of a good, stiff motorbike, but at the same time it has to be able to cope with these tyres. Pirelli will change that to some extent, because these are soft tyres that you have to force into the track surface. That applies especially at the start, when they offer extra grip. The bike’s character is built around that.”

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Miller won’t be around to see that happen; the 31-year-old is moving to the World Superbike Championship after this season, where he’ll ride for the Yamaha works team. Developments in the two most important circuit racing series have been similarly disappointing for Yamaha: Toprak Razgatlioglu was champion in 2021 and runner-up in both 2022 and 2023. The Turkish rider then moved to BMW, where he secured two further titles, whilst Yamaha has won just one race since 2024 – and that victory by Andrea Locatelli at Assen in 2025 was a gift following a retirement by Nicolo Bulega (Ducati).