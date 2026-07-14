Marius Kircher on the road to recovery after a horrific crash in Roden

Let’s recap: In the first race of the 2026 Flat Track World Championship in Roden, the Netherlands, Germany’s Marius Kircher suffered a heavy crash on his Picasso OMT 450. In his very first heat, he made contact with his compatriot Nikita Alyani (Beta 450) on the back straight, causing Kircher to lose control of his bike; he crashed into the barrier at the end of the run-off area and was sent flying through the air. He was later taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with fractures to his vertebrae and upper arm, as well as bruising all over his body and a concussion.

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Marius Kircher is still experiencing problems with his upper arm

Speaking to SPEEDWEEK.com, Marius Kircher has now commented on his current state of health and his plans for the future: “I’m feeling much better now. At the moment, I’m having physiotherapy almost every other day and can slowly start cycling again. Unfortunately, my upper arm has been displaced by the injury and hasn’t healed properly, which is why I’m still undergoing treatment. In addition, a bundle of muscle fibres was lying directly over the fracture, which caused severe pain and significant limitations. That’s why I’m currently being treated at the University Orthopaedic Hospital in Heidelberg. My vertebrae, on the other hand, are healing very well, so surgery will no longer be necessary.”

When asked whether he’ll be able to race again, the Franconian is optimistic: “I’ll definitely be able to race again. For this year, however, I have to accept that the World Championships are unfortunately over for me. This also means my dream of competing in Argentina is over, as I can no longer qualify and taking part without qualifying would involve very high costs. I don’t yet know which race I’ll be competing in first. I’ve got another appointment in Heidelberg next week. As soon as I get the all-clear there and am allowed to ride again, I’ll be back on the starting line straight away.”

The OMT Racing team has everything under control for both long and short tracks

Kircher believes his motorbikes are in good shape. This is ensured by his OMT Racing team, comprising team boss Marco Troiano, technical director Mario Troiano, project engineer Loris Mazzeo, engine manager Carlo Cirillo, electronics manager Alessandro Mazzucchelli and Marcella Aramini, who is responsible for administrative support. Kircher: “My practice bike, a KTM 450, is already perfectly prepared and waiting for the first practice session.”

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When asked whether he prefers long tracks like Scheessel or the shorter speedway tracks, Kircher pauses to think. “Before my accident, I was actually always a big fan of the long tracks. I particularly liked the high speeds. Because of the accident and realising just how lucky I was, I naturally have a bit more respect for the long tracks these days. But I think I’ll like them just as much again as soon as I’m back on the motorbike. Nevertheless, the short speedway tracks have now become some of my favourites too, because there’s significantly more action and direct contact between the riders there. I also think you can pull off better and more exciting overtaking manoeuvres there.”

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Meik Lüders and his flat track camp sparked Kircher’s curiosity

It’s also interesting to note that Kircher only became aware of flat track racing at the age of 18, having ridden motocross since the age of three and remained active in the sport until he was 14. Then back problems meant that doctors advised him against continuing to race due to the high physical strain involved. Two years later, he got back on a motocross bike, but only for training and no longer for competitions. Over time, Kircher was seen on the track less and less frequently.

Three years ago, a tip from his father led to his switch to flat track. His father took him to East Frisia in the district of Aurich, where a flat track camp led by Meik Lüders was taking place at the Motodrom Halbemond – the very place where Egon Müller became Speedway World Champion in 1983. Kircher: “That was a really cool idea from my dad, and that’s exactly how I ended up getting into this sport.”