Parting ways with Star Racing Yamaha: Max Anstie’s future is settled

At the end of June, Max Anstie announced his departure from the Star Racing Yamaha works team. The Briton has now found a new home at ClubMX Racing and will continue to ride a Yamaha.

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ClubMX Racing

ClubMX Racing is well known to German fans, as the team was Dominique Thury’s first home after he moved from Germany to the USA. It is a privately run team whose business model is based on marketing its own well-equipped training facilities.

Contract until 2028

Max Anstie has been signed until 2028 and is expected to use his wealth of experience to support the up-and-coming riders in particular. He is set to make his debut for ClubMX as early as September in the SMX play-offs.

WSX title defender

Max Anstie will compete in the FIM Supercross World Championship as the defending SX2 champion. There, he will ride for Team Rick Ware Racing Yamaha.

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“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Max to ClubMX,” said team owner Brandon Haas. “I’ve always held Max in high regard. He’s a true professional and is a perfect fit for our organisation.Our younger riders now have the opportunity to learn from someone who has competed and won at the very highest levels of our sport. Max brings a level of experience and professionalism that simply cannot be taught. He will help raise the standard of our entire programme, both on and off the track.”