Parting ways with Star Racing Yamaha: Max Anstie’s future is settled

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Following his departure from the Star Racing Yamaha works team, British rider Max Anstie has been signed by ClubMX Yamaha until 2028. In addition to the SMX Playoffs, Anstie will compete in the WSX Supercross World Championship.
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At the end of June, Max Anstie announced his departure from the Star Racing Yamaha works team. The Briton has now found a new home at ClubMX Racing and will continue to ride a Yamaha.
ClubMX Racing is well known to German fans, as the team was Dominique Thury’s first home after he moved from Germany to the USA. It is a privately run team whose business model is based on marketing its own well-equipped training facilities.
Max Anstie has been signed until 2028 and is expected to use his wealth of experience to support the up-and-coming riders in particular. He is set to make his debut for ClubMX as early as September in the SMX play-offs.
Max Anstie will compete in the FIM Supercross World Championship as the defending SX2 champion. There, he will ride for Team Rick Ware Racing Yamaha.
“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Max to ClubMX,” said team owner Brandon Haas. “I’ve always held Max in high regard. He’s a true professional and is a perfect fit for our organisation.Our younger riders now have the opportunity to learn from someone who has competed and won at the very highest levels of our sport. Max brings a level of experience and professionalism that simply cannot be taught. He will help raise the standard of our entire programme, both on and off the track.”
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