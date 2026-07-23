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Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin-Honda): “It’s not fun anymore”

Aston Martin-Honda is making a complete fool of itself in 2026: Fernando Alonso firmly believes in Aston Martin-Honda with star designer Adrian Newey, but he warns: “It’s not fun anymore.”

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
Foto: XPB
Fernando Alonso
© XPB

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The wait is over: at the Hungaroring, Aston Martin-Honda is putting an improved car on the track, in a bid to slowly turn around what has so far been a prolonged embarrassment.

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Who would have thought this before the season began? Aston Martin-Honda, with a top-team budget, Adrian Newey and modern infrastructure – this Aston Martin actually managed to scrape together a single pitiful point across the first ten Grand Prix weekends of 2026, courtesy of Fernando Alonso in Monaco. And that single point was practically handed to them on a plate due to numerous penalties incurred by their rivals.

The once-proud Aston Martin sits second-last in the Constructors’ Championship; only newcomer Cadillac is doing worse, with no points at all.

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Just in time for the final race weekend before the summer break, the Greens are bringing an improved model onto the track, which is intended to give Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll a better chance.

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Fernando Alonso, who won his first Grand Prix in Hungary in 2003 (with Renault), said at the Hungaroring: “Nothing is changing in our approach. We try to make the most of our opportunities every time.”

“We approached this project with the aim of winning races and the championship. We haven’t done that so far, and we won’t start doing so from Hungary either.”

“We’ve tackled our task differently to our rivals. Over the winter, we first had to understand exactly what our problems were. I’m proud of the team for how we’ve done that. Only then can you set about resolving the difficulties.”

“Most teams have made improvements to their cars every few races, which has made the cars a few tenths faster. We haven’t done that because we’ve been busy troubleshooting. That’s why we’ve fallen so far behind.”

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“Now we’re trying to make up for all that in one go. And of course, that’s not so easy. So, all in all, not much will change this weekend.”

“I know we’ll take a step forward. How big that step will be is harder to say. But I don’t think in terms of gaps or positions. That will vary from race to race anyway – Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps are tracks that favour engine power, and we weren’t well-positioned there.”

“At the Hungaroring, the power unit doesn’t play such a big role. At the same time, we have an improved chassis here, but not yet an improved engine. We’ll have to be patient there.”

It’s still unclear whether Fernando Alonso will be on the grid in 2027, and most people link the two-time Formula 1 world champion’s decision to the competitiveness of his car.

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But Fernando disagrees: “I have absolutely no doubt that Adrian Newey will one day build the best Formula 1 car on the grid for Aston Martin. I also know that it’s only a matter of time before Honda has sorted out its problems.”

“My decision has nothing to do with how this season has gone. I’d rather understand what the team has planned. I feel fresh, motivated and fast. But I also need to enjoy my work, and – quite honestly – driving at Silverstone and Spa wasn’t any fun.”

“We should always be striving to make our sport better, but for me behind the wheel – and for many spectators too – this is a Formula 1 that isn’t enjoyable. Lately, I haven’t felt the same adrenaline behind the wheel as I used to.”

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Results

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  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

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  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

44

1:24:42,479

1:49,098

25

02

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

44

+1,952

1:49,333

18

03

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

44

+11,586

1:49,618

15

04

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

44

+17,245

1:49,454

12

05

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

81

44

+18,988

1:49,562

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

44

+23,307

1:49,298

8

07

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

44

+24,014

1:48,890

6

08

Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

5

44

+49,140

1:50,334

4

09

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

44

+50,406

1:50,536

2

10

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

43

44

+1:16,037

1:51,162

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
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    11.–13.09.2026
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