Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin-Honda): “It’s not fun anymore”

The wait is over: at the Hungaroring, Aston Martin-Honda is putting an improved car on the track, in a bid to slowly turn around what has so far been a prolonged embarrassment.

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Who would have thought this before the season began? Aston Martin-Honda, with a top-team budget, Adrian Newey and modern infrastructure – this Aston Martin actually managed to scrape together a single pitiful point across the first ten Grand Prix weekends of 2026, courtesy of Fernando Alonso in Monaco. And that single point was practically handed to them on a plate due to numerous penalties incurred by their rivals.

The once-proud Aston Martin sits second-last in the Constructors’ Championship; only newcomer Cadillac is doing worse, with no points at all.

Just in time for the final race weekend before the summer break, the Greens are bringing an improved model onto the track, which is intended to give Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll a better chance.

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Fernando Alonso, who won his first Grand Prix in Hungary in 2003 (with Renault), said at the Hungaroring: “Nothing is changing in our approach. We try to make the most of our opportunities every time.”

“We approached this project with the aim of winning races and the championship. We haven’t done that so far, and we won’t start doing so from Hungary either.”

“We’ve tackled our task differently to our rivals. Over the winter, we first had to understand exactly what our problems were. I’m proud of the team for how we’ve done that. Only then can you set about resolving the difficulties.”

“Most teams have made improvements to their cars every few races, which has made the cars a few tenths faster. We haven’t done that because we’ve been busy troubleshooting. That’s why we’ve fallen so far behind.”

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“Now we’re trying to make up for all that in one go. And of course, that’s not so easy. So, all in all, not much will change this weekend.”

“I know we’ll take a step forward. How big that step will be is harder to say. But I don’t think in terms of gaps or positions. That will vary from race to race anyway – Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps are tracks that favour engine power, and we weren’t well-positioned there.”

“At the Hungaroring, the power unit doesn’t play such a big role. At the same time, we have an improved chassis here, but not yet an improved engine. We’ll have to be patient there.”

It’s still unclear whether Fernando Alonso will be on the grid in 2027, and most people link the two-time Formula 1 world champion’s decision to the competitiveness of his car.

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But Fernando disagrees: “I have absolutely no doubt that Adrian Newey will one day build the best Formula 1 car on the grid for Aston Martin. I also know that it’s only a matter of time before Honda has sorted out its problems.”

“My decision has nothing to do with how this season has gone. I’d rather understand what the team has planned. I feel fresh, motivated and fast. But I also need to enjoy my work, and – quite honestly – driving at Silverstone and Spa wasn’t any fun.”

“We should always be striving to make our sport better, but for me behind the wheel – and for many spectators too – this is a Formula 1 that isn’t enjoyable. Lately, I haven’t felt the same adrenaline behind the wheel as I used to.”