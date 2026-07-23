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Nico Hülkenberg on his chances with Audi: “On paper, that’s good for us”

Audi driver Nico Hülkenberg just can’t seem to secure any World Championship points in 2026. His record in Hungary is bleak. But there is a glimmer of hope for the German Formula 1 veteran.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Nico Hulkenberg im Audi
Nico Hulkenberg im Audi
Foto: Audi
Nico Hulkenberg im Audi
© Audi

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The current state of affairs for Nico Hülkenberg (38) in the entertaining 2026 Formula 1 World Championship: ten Grand Prix weekends, zero points. Statistically speaking, the Hungaroring is not exactly the best circuit for Hülki to turn this poor run of form around.

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Whilst Nico secured a fine sixth place on his maiden appearance in Hungary in 2010 with Williams, he has only scored points once in his subsequent ten World Championship races at the Hungaroring – ten years ago (2016) in (you’ve guessed it) 10th place.

But there is a glimmer of hope for Nico. Firstly, Gabriel Bortoleto has secured two solid eighth-place finishes in the last two races at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps; furthermore, the Audi chassis is regarded as one of the best on the grid, and the Hungaroring is less of an engine-dependent circuit and more of a chassis-dependent one.

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Hülkenberg, who has made 259 Grand Prix starts, said in the Hungaroring paddock: “We’re hoping for a strong weekend. Compared to England and Belgium, this is a circuit where raw engine power matters less and a solid chassis matters more, and we’re well placed in that respect. On paper, that’s good for Audi, but ultimately you never know for sure until the first few laps.”

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Formula 1’s buzzword of the year: energy management. “That’ll be less of an issue here than it was recently at Spa,” says Nico. “The Hungaroring isn’t as extreme as Monte Carlo, where it wasn’t an issue at all; you do have to pay a bit of attention to it, but certainly not as much as in Belgium or, before that, at Silverstone. So we’ll have more electrical energy to attack and defend with.”

As for his own season, Hülkenberg says: “It’s not been easy; I haven’t been particularly lucky, but we’ve got solid pace – Gabriel has proven that. We’re holding our own in the midfield. We’re putting up a brave fight and are currently locked in a good battle with the Racing Bulls. Sometimes they’re faster, sometimes we are.”

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

44

1:24:42,479

1:49,098

25

02

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

44

+1,952

1:49,333

18

03

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

44

+11,586

1:49,618

15

04

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

44

+17,245

1:49,454

12

05

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

81

44

+18,988

1:49,562

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

44

+23,307

1:49,298

8

07

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

44

+24,014

1:48,890

6

08

Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

5

44

+49,140

1:50,334

4

09

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

44

+50,406

1:50,536

2

10

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

43

44

+1:16,037

1:51,162

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

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