Motorcycle manufacturers, step forward: the FIM needs a new MotoMiniGP bike

As is well known, a revolution in GP racing is on the horizon for 2028 – when the current Moto3 format is to be replaced by a racing series featuring standardised motorcycles and engines based on mass-produced models. A year later, the new technology is also set to be introduced in the Junior World Championship – partly to increase the production volumes of the new two-cylinder Moto3 bikes, thereby helping to reduce costs.

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The restructuring of the feeder series has also been decided upon and is, in part, already underway. The Moto4 category has been standardised. From this year onwards, the future GP heroes are set to emerge from the cups in Asia, Latin America, Northern and Southern Europe, and the USA.

Below Moto4 lies the existing MiniGP, which serves as the entry point into competitive road racing. Last October, the overall youth development structure was presented by Jorge Viegas, President of the FIM, and MotoGP chief executive Carlos Ezpeleta during the Portuguese Grand Prix . The catch: a motorbike is still needed for the ‘Road to MotoGP’ programme, which is set to be upgraded in future.

So stellen sich FIM und MotoGP den Weg in Richtung Königsklasse vor Foto: Kuttruf So stellen sich FIM und MotoGP den Weg in Richtung Königsklasse vor © Kuttruf

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The world governing body is now taking a proactive approach and calling on all manufacturers to get involved. The official statement reads: “Motorcycle manufacturers are invited to submit proposals for the design, development and production of a racing motorcycle prototype (motomini@fim.ch or motomini@motogp.com) specifically tailored to young riders, so that they can further develop their racing skills on karting tracks.”

It continues: “The FIM and MotoGP are seeking an exclusive official motorcycle manufacturer to provide safe, high-performance and affordable racing machines for beginners, which will promote the development of riders and their entry into competitive motorcycle racing.”

The call concludes: “The FIM and MotoGP wish to jointly identify and enter into a partnership with the manufacturer that best meets the specified criteria regarding technical specifications, budget, production capacity and global support for the development of the programme.”

Currently, the MiniGP uses bikes from the Italian manufacturer Ohvale. There are two categories. 10–14-year-olds ride the small 160cc four-stroke racer, whilst 12–16-year-olds ride the 190cc Ohvale. As early as 2028 – in less than two years’ time – the feeder series is set to feature the new generation of bikes, the details of which are yet to be finalised.

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