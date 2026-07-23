Motorcycle manufacturers, step forward: the FIM needs a new MotoMiniGP bike
The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) has launched a remarkable appeal. A suitable bike is still needed for the upgraded MotoMiniGP series, which has already been agreed with MotoGP.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
As is well known,
The restructuring of the feeder series has also been decided upon and is, in part, already underway. The Moto4 category has been standardised. From this year onwards, the future GP heroes are set to emerge from the cups in Asia, Latin America, Northern and Southern Europe, and the USA.
Below Moto4 lies the existing MiniGP, which serves as the entry point into competitive road racing. Last October, the overall youth development structure was
The world governing body is now taking a proactive approach and calling on all manufacturers to get involved. The official statement reads: “Motorcycle manufacturers are invited to submit proposals for the design, development and production of a racing motorcycle prototype (motomini@fim.ch or motomini@motogp.com) specifically tailored to young riders, so that they can further develop their racing skills on karting tracks.”
It continues: “The FIM and MotoGP are seeking an exclusive official motorcycle manufacturer to provide safe, high-performance and affordable racing machines for beginners, which will promote the development of riders and their entry into competitive motorcycle racing.”
The call concludes: “The FIM and MotoGP wish to jointly identify and enter into a partnership with the manufacturer that best meets the specified criteria regarding technical specifications, budget, production capacity and global support for the development of the programme.”
Currently, the MiniGP uses bikes from the Italian manufacturer Ohvale. There are two categories. 10–14-year-olds ride the small 160cc four-stroke racer, whilst 12–16-year-olds ride the 190cc Ohvale. As early as 2028 – in less than two years’ time – the feeder series is set to feature the new generation of bikes, the details of which are yet to be finalised.
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