New and existing partnerships for 2027: The title sponsors of the MotoGP manufacturers

The first half of the 2026 MotoGP season is now complete. With eleven events remaining, the current era of 1000cc prototypes is drawing to a close. Immediately following the season finale in Valencia, the new 850cc bikes will be introduced. The reduction in engine capacity, new aerodynamic regulations, the ban on the ride-height device and the switch to Pirelli tyres mark a technical fresh start.

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In keeping with the major evolution of MotoGP, the rider line-up is also changing. No fewer than 16 of the 22 riders will be joining their new teams at the Valencia test on 1 December. As things stand, five riders are leaving the paddock – Binder, Viñales, Rins, Morbidelli and Miller – whilst four Moto2 graduates and one Superbike rider (Bulega) are joining. The teams and manufacturers themselves, however, remain unchanged. The five established manufacturers have put pen to paper ; Aprilia, Ducati, KTM, Honda and Yamaha will remain active up to and including 2031.

For the time being, stability also prevails when it comes to partnerships. Most of the relationships between the manufacturers and their sponsors, which have developed over the years, remain unchanged. Nevertheless, there are some shifts and changes. Aprilia has recently experienced the biggest upswing. The project from Noale has risen from underdog to leader of the riders’ and manufacturers’ world championship standings. The US group Monster Energy now also wants a share in this success. As previously reported on SPEEDEEEK.com, an agreement was finalised during the last Italian Grand Prix that will see Aprilia compete with a title sponsor for the first time ever in 2027.

Yamaha Racing dürfte auf der Suche nach einem Hauptsponsor sein Foto: Gold and Goose Yamaha Racing dürfte auf der Suche nach einem Hauptsponsor sein © Gold and Goose

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This is likely to come at the expense of Yamaha Racing’s involvement. Whilst the partnership with Monster Energy will continue beyond 2026 – as confirmed by racing director Paolo Pavesio in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com – the status of the sponsorship in MotoGP is expected to be downgraded from title sponsor to main sponsor. A small but crucial difference that will be reflected in the team’s naming. The second Japanese manufacturer will therefore have to look not only for performance on the track but also for a potential title sponsor.

Ducati Lenovo: Auch das Monster-Logo bleibt Foto: Gold and Goose Ducati Lenovo: Auch das Monster-Logo bleibt © Gold and Goose

Things are carrying on as normal at Ducati Corse. IT giant Lenovo remains on board as the main financial backer, as does Monster Energy – contrary to rumours that Ducati was planning a change to its MotoGP structure following its motocross partnership with Red Bull in the US. In a one-on-one interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, Racing Director Mauro Grassilli confirmed: “It’s quite simple – we have a contract, a very positive relationship, and it is 100 per cent certain that we will be competing with Monster in 2027 as well.”

Das KTM-Werksteam wird weiter am stärksten von Red Bull unterstützt Foto: Gold and Goose Das KTM-Werksteam wird weiter am stärksten von Red Bull unterstützt © Gold and Goose

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The situation is equally clear in the KTM camp. What had unofficially been a foregone conclusion for some time was confirmed at the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring. Under the name Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, the new riders Alex Márquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio will enter the 850cc class.

It is also certain that Honda will continue to race under the Castrol colours until at least 2027. By definition, Castrol is not the title sponsor but, as indicated by the name ‘Honda HRC Castrol’, merely the main sponsor. The last of Honda’s sponsors to secure the title rights was the oil company Repsol. That partnership ended in 2024 – after 30 years.