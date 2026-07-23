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Patrese: Kimi Antonelli is in the same league as Senna, Schumacher, Hamilton and Verstappen

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has won his sixth Grand Prix of the 2026 season in Belgium. His Italian compatriot Riccardo Patrese (72) assesses the teenager’s performances.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
Foto: XPB
Kimi Antonelli
© XPB

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Even long-serving Formula 1 driver Riccardo Patrese can scarcely believe his eyes at what he is witnessing in the 2026 Grand Prix season – his Italian compatriot Kimi Antonelli (19) has now won his sixth race of the season at Spa-Francorchamps. He leads the Drivers’ Championship by 45 points and a whopping 50 points ahead of his Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

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Patrese, who finished runner-up in the World Championship in 1992 with Williams, told the New Betting Sites website: “I don’t think Kimi is the champion just yet. After all, we’ve seen that reliability can make all the difference in the blink of an eye – even for Kimi.”

Riccardo Patrese
Riccardo Patrese
Foto: XPB
Riccardo Patrese
© XPB

Mentioned in this article

PATRESE

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“But Kimi is the favourite; he’s in a very strong position after his sixth win, he’s in fantastic spirits, and the car is, when it’s working, incredibly competitive. So, for me, he’s the undisputed favourite, but at this stage, with eleven races still to go, his lead isn’t big enough for him to sit back and relax.”

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens between him and Russell in the future. Kimi is in a clearly better position than George Russell. Kimi has often proved that he can be more competitive than Russell. For me, there’s only one question mark at Mercedes at the moment: reliability.”

“But Kimi is getting stronger all the time; he makes hardly any mistakes, he’s very fast and his car is the best on the grid. I’m not surprised by Antonelli’s strong performances. Before the season started, I said that with a year’s experience under his belt, Kimi could go a long way.”

“I expected that, because he simply has something about him that sets him apart from a solid champion. I can’t say yet that he’ll be as outstanding as Senna, Schumacher, Hamilton and Verstappen, because they’ve won so many titles. But he’s definitely cut from the same cloth. He belongs in that league.”

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“Kimi Antonelli is a special talent and will be a special champion. You also need the luck of a great champion to be in the right place at the right time, and he certainly had that this season.”

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Results

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  1. Race

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  3. Qualifying 3

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  6. Free practice 3

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  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

44

1:24:42,479

1:49,098

25

02

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

44

+1,952

1:49,333

18

03

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

44

+11,586

1:49,618

15

04

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

44

+17,245

1:49,454

12

05

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

81

44

+18,988

1:49,562

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

44

+23,307

1:49,298

8

07

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

44

+24,014

1:48,890

6

08

Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

5

44

+49,140

1:50,334

4

09

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

44

+50,406

1:50,536

2

10

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

43

44

+1:16,037

1:51,162

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
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