Weiter zum Inhalt
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home

  2. /

  3. Formula racing

  4. /

  5. Formula 1

  6. /

  7. News

Advertisement

Max Verstappen in Hungary: “People said – he should just shut up”

Max Verstappen has been on the podium at two of the last F1 races: second in Austria, third in Belgium. The Dutchman is talking about what he warned about years ago.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Max Verstappen mit Kimi Antonelli
Max Verstappen mit Kimi Antonelli
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen mit Kimi Antonelli
© Red Bull Content Pool

Mentioned in this article

Advertisement

Advertisement

Red Bull Racing is slowly but surely finding its stride: Max Verstappen finished second at Red Bull’s home race in Austria, just behind George Russell, and secured a fine third place at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. In England, Max was also on course for a podium finish before he spun off the track due to a rear wing failure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the Hungaroring, the 28-year-old Dutchman stormed away from pole position in 2019, and in 2022 and 2023 he won the race on the outskirts of Budapest.

Max in the Hungaroring paddock: “We’re generally getting to understand the car better and better. Of course, the odd little problem crops up now and then, but overall we’re on an upward trend, and that’s definitely a positive.”

Mentioned in this article

“On the other hand, our competitiveness depends in part on what other teams are doing. If a particular team makes improvements, that can quickly add a few tenths of a second to the stopwatch, and the balance of power shifts again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Belgium, Max Verstappen said he had to be careful what he said, otherwise he’d come under fire again. Is someone trying to put pressure on the world champion? Verstappen shakes his head: “No, that was a joke, of course. But there’s obviously a serious side to the whole thing. I just say what I think, and when I did that in the first part of the World Championship, people were soon saying – oh, he’s always just moaning, and only because his car isn’t fast enough; he should just shut up.”

“But I can sense that more and more people are coming round to my way of thinking, and slowly but surely people are realising that I didn’t speak out because I’m no longer winning, but because Formula 1 as a product is really important to me.”

“Of course, one or two spectators might say after a 2026 Grand Prix: ‘But that was a good race, wasn’t it?’ They’re quite right, if you only look at the overtaking manoeuvres, but many of these manoeuvres aren’t natural; they’ve nothing to do with what a racing driver is really capable of.”

“And the complex energy management means that at times – take Spa, for example – we’re driving around with an engine output that simply isn’t worthy of Formula 1. When these new rules were being discussed years ago, I warned precisely against such situations.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ultimately, driving this season feels unnatural, and perhaps people are getting a bit fed up with me talking about it. That’s what I meant too when I said in Belgium that I had to be careful. It’s no fun driving these cars, and it’s no fun talking about it over and over again either. But people are asking, and I think they deserve an honest answer.”

Seen already?

Newsletter

Motorsports news directly into your inbox

Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox

Read more

Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

44

1:24:42,479

1:49,098

25

02

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

44

+1,952

1:49,333

18

03

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

44

+11,586

1:49,618

15

04

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

44

+17,245

1:49,454

12

05

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

81

44

+18,988

1:49,562

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

44

+23,307

1:49,298

8

07

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

44

+24,014

1:48,890

6

08

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

5

44

+49,140

1:50,334

4

09

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

44

+50,406

1:50,536

2

10

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

43

44

+1:16,037

1:51,162

1

Events

All Formula 1 events
  • Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

Formula racing News

All news

Newest articles

All articles

    Speedweek.com – The best motorsport on the web

    The latest news around the clock, analyzed and commented on by experts, with exclusive behind-the-scenes insights. Here, fans write for fans.

    Reports

    • All articles

    • All opinions

    • All topics of the week

    • All tech & innovation

    Editorial

    • Newsletter subscription

    • Our team

    • Contact

    Series

    • MotoGP

    • Formula 1

    • WorldSBK