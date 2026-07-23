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Iker Lecuona (26): Praise and pressure from Ducati Corse boss Gigi Dall’Igna

By extending his contract with Aruba.it Ducati for two years, Iker Lecuona has secured a promising future for himself. However, a great deal is also expected of the Spaniard.

Kay Hettich

By

Superbike WC

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Iker Lecuona muss 2027 liefern
Iker Lecuona muss 2027 liefern
Foto: Gold & Goose
Iker Lecuona muss 2027 liefern
© Gold & Goose

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It came as a surprise when Ducati signed Iker Lecuona a year ago as Nicolò Bulega’s team-mate – particularly for Álvaro Bautista, who had to make way for his compatriot in the Aruba.it factory team. A few months later, the move has proved to be the right decision. Whilst Lecuona has been consistently securing podium finishes and most recently claimed his first Superbike victory at Donington Park, Bautista continues to struggle in the Barni customer team.

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So when Ducati announced on Wednesday that it had extended the 26-year-old’s contract for 2027 and 2028, it came as no surprise! The Spaniard has skilfully positioned himself to become the team’s number one rider following Bulega’s move to MotoGP.

“The confirmation of Iker for the next two seasons sends an important signal for Ducati’s entire Superbike project. In just a few months, he has shown that he can master the Panigale V4R to perfection, quickly translate his potential into concrete results and make steady progress both technically and in sporting terms,” praised Ducati Corse boss Gigi Dall’Igna. “The current foundations are very solid, and the scope for further development is promising. Iker has brought speed, riding instinct and experience to the table – all fundamental elements in an increasingly fiercely contested championship.”

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With his victory in the first race at Donington, Lecuona proved that, at least at times, he has already reached Bulega’s level. Dall’Igna makes it clear that Ducati is demanding a little more.

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“The aim now is to continue working methodically and try to raise the bar even further in all areas,” said Dall’Igna. “We are convinced that, with his ambition and consistency, he can play a leading role even in the most significant challenges that await us in the near future.”

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