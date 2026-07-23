Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): “The more you love a circuit...”

There’s still one more Formula 1 race to go before the summer break! Ahead of the three-week summer break, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is naturally keen to build on his victory in Barcelona (his first and, so far, only win for Ferrari). The circuit in Hungary offers him the perfect conditions to do so: Lewis Hamilton is the undisputed master of the Hungaroring.

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Hamilton is the man for the Hungarian records

At the Hungaroring, Hamilton is the undisputed ‘King of the Ring’. He has won here eight times (!). That’s just shy of the all-time Formula 1 record for wins at the same Grand Prix (Hamilton himself holds the record with nine British Grands Prix; Schumacher also has eight GP wins in France). At the Hungaroring, he is therefore in a league of his own and could even break his own record. Michael Schumacher managed ‘only’ four wins in Hungary, Ayrton Senna three. Among the drivers currently still competing, Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) is closest to Hamilton with two wins in Hungary. So is this his big chance to secure his ninth victory, equal his own record and fulfil his dream of a second win in red?

Hamilton has experienced many wonderful moments over the past few years at the circuit near the Hungarian capital. However, when asked about his earliest memories of the track during media day in Budapest, Hamilton couldn’t quite recall them. He pondered for a long time before saying: “I don’t remember exactly.” It must have been one of his first races in GP2.

Hamilton: “I love this circuit”

Why is Hamilton so strong at the Hungaroring? The Briton said: “I don’t know exactly why things went so well in the past. I love the circuit. And the more you love a circuit, the better you are on it.” It’s all about braking late, and the track is a bit like a go-kart track, said Hamilton.

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Ahead of the race weekend, the Briton made it clear: “We’re coming here with a great package.” The car is similar to the one in Monaco, he revealed. The current Ferrari driver on his former team: “Mercedes is still the team to beat.”