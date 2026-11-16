Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher is set to embark on his second IndyCar season in 2027. After a year behind the wheel for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, ‘Schumi Junior’ will move to Meyer Shank Racing next year (for whom Felix Rosenqvist won the Indy 500 in 2026). After a year in the US, Mick Schumacher will now return to Europe in 2027 – though only for a single race.

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IndyCar in Barcelona: Mick Schumacher knows the circuit

An IndyCar race is scheduled for 2027 at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. The US series is making an unusual foray across the Atlantic. Mick Schumacher knows the circuit near Barcelona very well from his time in the junior Formula series and also from Formula 1. During Mick’s time in F1, the winter tests took place in Barcelona; he also competed in two Spanish Grands Prix on the circuit north of the Catalan capital. Mick Schumacher told SPEEDWEEK.com: “I can certainly bring a lot of experience of the track with me. That could help the teams accordingly.”

And he adds: Local hero Alex Palou (who drives for Chip Ganassi Racing, which collaborates with Mick’s team) naturally knows the circuit like the back of his hand too. Schumacher: “Alex is, of course, also very, very familiar with the circuit. So we should be able to put together a good package and have an advantage over other teams.”

The Circuit de Catalunya is not part of the Formula 1 calendar in 2027. From 2026 onwards, the Spanish Grand Prix will be hosted by the Madring in Madrid. Barcelona has entered a two-year rotation. After 2026, the race will not return there until 2028 (under the name the Catalonia Grand Prix).

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Mick Schumacher would love to race in Germany

A proper home race in Germany would also appeal to the son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher. Shortly after the turn of the millennium, IndyCar – then still known as CART – raced twice at the Lausitzring (in 2001, when Alex Zanardi suffered a serious accident). Schumi Jr.: “The big goal would, of course, be to bring IndyCar back to Germany.”

And where? Mick Schumacher: “Ideally, of course, at the Nürburgring.” His family comes from the region. But he’s open to many possibilities: “It depends on where it works best for everyone in Germany. I reckon Hockenheim would probably be the easiest option and have the most potential for IndyCar. Hockenheim was also a good spot for me, as that’s where I won the Formula 3 championship back then.”