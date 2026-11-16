WorldWCR 2027 with CF Moto: Paola Ramos (19) is one step ahead of many
Whilst many competitors are still working on a project for the 2027 WorldWCR, Paolo Ramos has already found a new team – and she has already tested CF Moto’s new standard-spec bike.
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It comes as a surprise: until now, it had been assumed that Paola Ramos would remain Klint Forward Racing’s figurehead in the WorldWCR, but the team appears to be ending its involvement in the Women’s World Championship and will instead focus on Moto2.
Hadden Racing has been competing in the Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship since 2026 and is well on the way with its preparations for the new season – not least thanks to the signing of the 19-year-old. The team has already set up next year’s spec bike – the CF Moto 675SR-R – for use on the racetrack. Ramos has already had the opportunity to test the Chinese bike at the Aspar Circuit near Valencia.
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