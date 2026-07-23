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Isack Hadjar: Carrying Spa’s momentum into the final sprint at the Hungaroring

Isack Hadjar staged a sensational comeback at Spa last week. The Red Bull Racing driver wants to carry that momentum into the Budapest F1 weekend. Why the Hungaroring is well suited to this.

Silja Rulle

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Isack Hadjar in Spa
Isack Hadjar in Spa
Foto: XPB
Isack Hadjar in Spa
© XPB

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Red Bull Racing driver Isack Hadjar is keen to build on his comeback at Spa last week when he races in Budapest. The French Formula 1 driver had fought his way up from 21st on the grid to sixth place at the Belgian Grand Prix. He had only started from so far back because he’d received a grid penalty for an engine change beyond the permitted quota. At Spa, this pays off because the engine plays a particularly important role and because overtaking is relatively easy – as Hadjar proved!

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Just one week later, the action continues straight away in Budapest. At the Hungaroring near the Hungarian capital, Hadjar aims to build on the positive weekend that his team principal, Laurent Mekies, described as Hadjar’s best race for Red Bull Racing.

Hadjar aims to carry the momentum forward

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, which is the final event before the summer break, Hadjar says: “It’s great to head straight to Budapest after such a positive weekend at Spa and carry that momentum forward.” Reflecting on his weekend in Belgium, Hadjar said: “The car felt really strong throughout the weekend, and the result confirmed that. It was a shame we had to start from the back of the grid, but we made the best of it and are now going into this race with a clean slate.” The engine penalty – which hardly any driver will be able to avoid this season – has been served – and Hadjar even made the best of it.

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The Hungaroring suits Red Bull Racing better

And what are Red Bull Racing’s chances in the final race of the first half of the season? Hadjar: “The Hungaroring, with its slow corners, suits us a bit better; that should help us get the most out of our effort.” The track’s characteristics are completely different to those at Spa. From high-speed, long straights and plenty of fast corners to a short, twisty circuit that is often compared to a go-kart track.

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Hadjar: “The team and I have been working flat out on this since January. And with a final push this week, we hope to head into the well-deserved break on a high.”

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Results

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  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

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  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

44

1:24:42,479

1:49,098

25

02

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

44

+1,952

1:49,333

18

03

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

44

+11,586

1:49,618

15

04

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

44

+17,245

1:49,454

12

05

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

81

44

+18,988

1:49,562

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

44

+23,307

1:49,298

8

07

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

44

+24,014

1:48,890

6

08

Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

5

44

+49,140

1:50,334

4

09

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

44

+50,406

1:50,536

2

10

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

43

44

+1:16,037

1:51,162

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

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    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

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