Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia make a sensational comeback in Finland

Landais’s absence has led to Julien Ingrassia’s one-off return to partner Sébastien Ogier in the Toyota team for the upcoming World Rally Championship round in Finland. The pair have not competed together since their victory at the 2021 Monza Rally, which secured the French duo’s eighth joint world title. “I’m sorry that Vincent is unable to take part in Rally Finland for personal reasons.”

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Acht gemeinsame Rallye-WM-Titel: Sebastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia Foto: Red Bull Acht gemeinsame Rallye-WM-Titel: Sebastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia © Red Bull

“I’m sorry that Vincent can’t be at the Rally Finland for personal reasons,” said Sébastien Ogier regretfully.

“Of course, we want to continue striving for the best possible result for the Toyota team, so I’m delighted that my friend Julien has accepted the invitation to sit alongside me once again.”

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Since retiring as a professional co-driver, 46-year-old Ingrassia has remained active in the sport. He works with motorsport media, is chairman of the World Rally Drivers Association and also competes as a driver himself. In June, he took part in the Rallye Vosges Grand Est in an electric Alpine A290 Rally car with co-driver Emma Bonnemort.

Ingrassia added: “It’s a great honour to get back behind the wheel for this one rally to help Sébastien, Vincent and the team. It will be a big challenge, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Ogier/Ingrassia bei Rallye Finnland für einmal wieder gemeinsam am Start Foto: Red Bull Ogier/Ingrassia bei Rallye Finnland für einmal wieder gemeinsam am Start © Red Bull

Although Ingrassia has not been active as a co-driver in the World Rally Championship for over five years, he has a wealth of experience, having competed in 168 WRC events alongside Ogier. For Ingrassia, this will be his 13th start in Finland, having secured one victory and five podium finishes alongside Ogier.

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Ogier lies 38 points behind his Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans in the drivers’ championship. Landais’ enforced absence in Finland could mean that the drivers’ and co-drivers’ titles are won by different teams for the first time since 1993.