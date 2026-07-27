Weiter zum Inhalt
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home

  2. /

  3. Rallysport

  4. /

  5. WRC

  6. /

  7. News

Advertisement

Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia make a sensational comeback in Finland

With Ogier’s regular co-driver Vincent Landais having to pull out of Rally Finland for personal reasons, eight-time world champion co-driver Ingrassia returns to the co-driver’s seat.

Martin Gruhler

By

WRC

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Ogier/Ingrassia bei der Rallye Monte Carlo 2022
Ogier/Ingrassia bei der Rallye Monte Carlo 2022
Foto: Red Bull
Ogier/Ingrassia bei der Rallye Monte Carlo 2022
© Red Bull

Advertisement

TV program

Advertisement

Landais’s absence has led to Julien Ingrassia’s one-off return to partner Sébastien Ogier in the Toyota team for the upcoming World Rally Championship round in Finland. The pair have not competed together since their victory at the 2021 Monza Rally, which secured the French duo’s eighth joint world title. “I’m sorry that Vincent is unable to take part in Rally Finland for personal reasons.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acht gemeinsame Rallye-WM-Titel: Sebastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia
Acht gemeinsame Rallye-WM-Titel: Sebastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia
Foto: Red Bull
Acht gemeinsame Rallye-WM-Titel: Sebastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia
© Red Bull

“I’m sorry that Vincent can’t be at the Rally Finland for personal reasons,” said Sébastien Ogier regretfully.

“Of course, we want to continue striving for the best possible result for the Toyota team, so I’m delighted that my friend Julien has accepted the invitation to sit alongside me once again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since retiring as a professional co-driver, 46-year-old Ingrassia has remained active in the sport. He works with motorsport media, is chairman of the World Rally Drivers Association and also competes as a driver himself. In June, he took part in the Rallye Vosges Grand Est in an electric Alpine A290 Rally car with co-driver Emma Bonnemort.

TV program

Ingrassia added: “It’s a great honour to get back behind the wheel for this one rally to help Sébastien, Vincent and the team. It will be a big challenge, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Ogier/Ingrassia bei Rallye Finnland für einmal wieder gemeinsam am Start
Ogier/Ingrassia bei Rallye Finnland für einmal wieder gemeinsam am Start
Foto: Red Bull
Ogier/Ingrassia bei Rallye Finnland für einmal wieder gemeinsam am Start
© Red Bull

Although Ingrassia has not been active as a co-driver in the World Rally Championship for over five years, he has a wealth of experience, having competed in 168 WRC events alongside Ogier. For Ingrassia, this will be his 13th start in Finland, having secured one victory and five podium finishes alongside Ogier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ogier lies 38 points behind his Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans in the drivers’ championship. Landais’ enforced absence in Finland could mean that the drivers’ and co-drivers’ titles are won by different teams for the first time since 1993.

Seen already?

Newsletter

Motorsports news directly into your inbox

Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox

Read more

Topics

Highlight videos

ServusTV media library

Events

All WRC events
  • Past

    EKO Acropolis Rally Greece

    Lamia, Griechenland
    25.–28.06.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Delfi Rally Estonia

    Tartu, Estland
    16.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • WRC

    Live

    Secto Rally Finland

    Jyväskylä, Finnland
    30.07. – 02.08.2026
    Go to event

  • ueno Rally del Paraguay

    Encarnación, Paraguay
    27.–30.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Rally Chile Bio Bio

    Concepcion, Chile
    10.–13.09.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    EKO Acropolis Rally Greece

    Lamia, Griechenland
    25.–28.06.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Delfi Rally Estonia

    Tartu, Estland
    16.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  3. WRC

    Live

    Secto Rally Finland

    Jyväskylä, Finnland
    30.07. – 02.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. ueno Rally del Paraguay

    Encarnación, Paraguay
    27.–30.08.2026
    Go to event

  5. Rally Chile Bio Bio

    Concepcion, Chile
    10.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

Newest articles

All articles

    Speedweek.com – The best motorsport on the web

    The latest news around the clock, analyzed and commented on by experts, with exclusive behind-the-scenes insights. Here, fans write for fans.

    Reports

    Editorial

    Series