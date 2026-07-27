Seven-star honour: Sports award for the Marquez brothers

The Marquez brothers, Marc and Álex, are currently spending the MotoGP summer break with their partners and other couples they are friends with on the holiday island of Menorca, where the programme includes plenty of water sports as well as intensive training sessions on road bikes. The Spanish national football team’s World Cup title was also celebrated there. Even before setting off on their active holiday, the two MotoGP stars received a significant honour in their adopted home of Madrid.

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Gemeinsamer Urlaub, gemeinsames Training: «AM73» und «MM93» auf Menorca Foto: instagram Alex Marquez Gemeinsamer Urlaub, gemeinsames Training: «AM73» und «MM93» auf Menorca © instagram Alex Marquez

The Marquez brothers are among the winners of the ‘Siete Estrellas del Deporte’ (Seven Stars of Sport) trophy for the past two years, 2024 and 2025. The award is presented to individual athletes with a special background. It also aims to promote and develop sport in the region.

The official reason given for the Ducati riders’ nomination is that the brothers Marc (born 1993) and Alex Márquez (born 1996) form one of the most successful dynasties in the history of motorcycling. Their sporting careers showcase an extraordinary combination of talent, perseverance and discipline, as well as strong family bonds within elite sport. Marc has won nine world championship titles – seven of them in MotoGP – whilst Alex became Moto3 world champion in 2014 and Moto2 world champion in 2019.”

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Alongside the Márquez brothers, former basketball player Sergio Rodríguez – better known as ‘El Chacho’ – has also been honoured for 2024. Rodríguez is regarded as one of the best point guards in history. His record with Real Madrid includes one World Championship title, three European Championship titles and three EuroLeague victories. He now also serves as Real Madrid’s sporting director. In the women’s category, the 2024 award went to María Pérez – who won gold in the mixed race walking relay and silver in the 20 km race at the 2024 Olympic Games. For 2025, the women’s award went to Blanca Hervas, who won two medals at the World Indoor Championships in Turin.

Marc Marquez: A ‘Comeback Award’ would also be fitting

Marc Marquez received this award immediately after his victory at the German Grand Prix – where he claimed his 13th Grand Prix win. For his performances since the Hungarian Grand Prix, Marc Marquez would have deserved a ‘Comeback Award’ of his own. Before the races at Lake Balaton, ‘MM93’ was 102 points behind leader Bezzecchi – who now finds himself behind Marquez. Marc is still 18 points away from regaining the championship lead. His brother Alex, who will be riding for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2027, is currently in 9th place.