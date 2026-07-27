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Seven-star honour: Sports award for the Marquez brothers

Spain’s capital, Madrid, honoured MotoGP icon Marc Marquez and his brother Alex with a special sports award for individual athletes. The successful MotoGP brothers were in distinguished company.

Johannes Orasche

By

MotoGP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Ausgezeichnetes Brüderpaar: Marc und Alex Marquez
Ausgezeichnetes Brüderpaar: Marc und Alex Marquez
Foto: Gold and Goose
Ausgezeichnetes Brüderpaar: Marc und Alex Marquez
© Gold and Goose

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The Marquez brothers, Marc and Álex, are currently spending the MotoGP summer break with their partners and other couples they are friends with on the holiday island of Menorca, where the programme includes plenty of water sports as well as intensive training sessions on road bikes. The Spanish national football team’s World Cup title was also celebrated there. Even before setting off on their active holiday, the two MotoGP stars received a significant honour in their adopted home of Madrid.

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Gemeinsamer Urlaub, gemeinsames Training: «AM73» und «MM93» auf Menorca
Gemeinsamer Urlaub, gemeinsames Training: «AM73» und «MM93» auf Menorca
Foto: instagram Alex Marquez
Gemeinsamer Urlaub, gemeinsames Training: «AM73» und «MM93» auf Menorca
© instagram Alex Marquez

The Marquez brothers are among the winners of the ‘Siete Estrellas del Deporte’ (Seven Stars of Sport) trophy for the past two years, 2024 and 2025. The award is presented to individual athletes with a special background. It also aims to promote and develop sport in the region.

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The official reason given for the Ducati riders’ nomination is that the brothers Marc (born 1993) and Alex Márquez (born 1996) form one of the most successful dynasties in the history of motorcycling. Their sporting careers showcase an extraordinary combination of talent, perseverance and discipline, as well as strong family bonds within elite sport. Marc has won nine world championship titles – seven of them in MotoGP – whilst Alex became Moto3 world champion in 2014 and Moto2 world champion in 2019.”

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Alongside the Márquez brothers, former basketball player Sergio Rodríguez – better known as ‘El Chacho’ – has also been honoured for 2024. Rodríguez is regarded as one of the best point guards in history. His record with Real Madrid includes one World Championship title, three European Championship titles and three EuroLeague victories. He now also serves as Real Madrid’s sporting director. In the women’s category, the 2024 award went to María Pérez – who won gold in the mixed race walking relay and silver in the 20 km race at the 2024 Olympic Games. For 2025, the women’s award went to Blanca Hervas, who won two medals at the World Indoor Championships in Turin.

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Marc Marquez: A ‘Comeback Award’ would also be fitting

Marc Marquez received this award immediately after his victory at the German Grand Prix – where he claimed his 13th Grand Prix win. For his performances since the Hungarian Grand Prix, Marc Marquez would have deserved a ‘Comeback Award’ of his own. Before the races at Lake Balaton, ‘MM93’ was 102 points behind leader Bezzecchi – who now finds himself behind Marquez. Marc is still 18 points away from regaining the championship lead. His brother Alex, who will be riding for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2027, is currently in 9th place.

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Marc Márquez

Marc Márquez

Ducati Lenovo Team

Marc Márquez

Marc Márquez

Ducati Lenovo Team

93

30

40:53,148

1:21,088

37

02

Ai Ogura

Ai Ogura

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

Ai Ogura

Ai Ogura

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

79

30

+1,996

1:21,184

26

03

Raúl Fernández

Raúl Fernández

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

Raúl Fernández

Raúl Fernández

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

25

30

+5,104

1:21,219

21

04

Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

37

30

+7,684

1:21,153

15

05

Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin

Aprilia Racing

Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin

Aprilia Racing

89

30

+11,372

1:21,227

15

06

Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

63

30

+11,495

1:21,283

13

07

Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

20

30

+17,560

1:21,635

10

08

Luca Marini

Luca Marini

Honda HRC Castrol

Luca Marini

Luca Marini

Honda HRC Castrol

10

30

+18,683

1:21,788

8

09

Enea Bastianini

Enea Bastianini

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Enea Bastianini

Enea Bastianini

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

23

30

+19,140

1:21,905

7

10

Brad Binder

Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder

Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

33

30

+22,137

1:21,903

6

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