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Carlos Sainz after embarrassing crash: “Don’t need to talk to Oscar Piastri”

Carlos Sainz collided with Oscar Piastri in Hungary as the McLaren star attempted to lap the Williams driver. The Spaniard received a penalty as a result. He has not yet apologised.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Carlos Sainz findet es unnötig, den Crash mit Oscar Piastri zu besprechen
Carlos Sainz findet es unnötig, den Crash mit Oscar Piastri zu besprechen
Foto: Rew / XPB Images
Carlos Sainz findet es unnötig, den Crash mit Oscar Piastri zu besprechen
© Rew / XPB Images

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Oscar Piastri had a Grand Prix to forget at the Hungaroring: The Australian managed to take the lead, but whilst attempting to lap Carlos Sainz, there was an unfortunate collision between the pair, and Piastri was certain afterwards that this had cost him victory in the race, which took place on the outskirts of Budapest. Things got even worse for the unlucky McLaren driver, who eventually retired with gearbox damage.

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Sainz, who had been battling with Fernando Alonso for 17th place before the collision, was handed a 5-second time penalty for causing the collision and finished 18th, two laps behind winner Lando Norris. Naturally, he was asked about the embarrassing crash after the chequered flag, and he explained: “To be honest, I feel sorry for Oscar, but I think I have a really good excuse for what happened.”

The Spaniard continued: “I don’t know if he shouldn’t have been a bit more careful too, as he was in the fight for a podium place; he could have positioned himself a bit better, because we also had all those problems with the blue flags, but it’s definitely a shame. I’ve accepted the five-second penalty; I can live with that – I don’t mind if I’m fighting for 18th place. But it is what it is.” In doing so, he highlighted a system fault that meant the blue flags were constantly being displayed, whilst the indicator on the steering wheel – which tells a driver that they’re being shown to him – was evidently not working.

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Carlos Sainz believes: No need for a discussion

He didn’t seek out a conversation after the race with the Melbourne-based driver, who had some strong words to say about the crash. When asked whether he would discuss the incident with Piastri, Sainz replied: “No, I don’t need to. It’s a normal racing incident, and he’ll probably understand what happened. He didn’t retire because of me either, so it was just a bit of contact, and I’m glad it didn’t disrupt his race too much, but it’s tough when we’re all having these problems.”

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And the 31-year-old from Madrid explained: “I had no idea I was being lapped; on top of that, I was in a fierce battle with Fernando because I was trying to get past him in the corner, and I simply didn’t expect Oscar to be there.” He did, however, admit: “A bit better communication would certainly have helped, but at the same time it was just one of those things that happen in a race. I knew there was a problem with the system, and it was difficult to pay attention to the blue flags. But of course we simply have to get faster so that we don’t get lapped in the first place.”

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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