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Toprak and Yamaha: memories of his late father and the ‘Wheelie King’

Yamaha factory rider, MotoGP rookie and Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu has sent a message from his holiday at home in Turkey, one with a deeply emotional background.

Johannes Orasche

By

MotoGP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

MotoGP-Pilot und Superbike-Champion Razgatlioglu auf einer «alten» R1
MotoGP-Pilot und Superbike-Champion Razgatlioglu auf einer «alten» R1
Foto: Toprak Razgatlioglu
MotoGP-Pilot und Superbike-Champion Razgatlioglu auf einer «alten» R1
© Toprak Razgatlioglu

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The MotoGP World Championship is currently on its summer break. Pramac Yamaha rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu is also enjoying his time off at home in Turkey, in the province of Sakarya, until the MotoGP World Championship season gets back into full swing on 7 August at Silverstone with the British Grand Prix. Last weekend, the 29-year-old Superbike King shared an exceptionally emotional message from his holiday at home.

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The three-time world champion’s love of motorbikes was kindled at a very young age. Razgatlioglu’s father, Arif, rose to fame in Turkey as a motorbike stunt rider – at a time when daring stunts on motorbikes were still an absolute rarity. Arif Razgatlioglu introduced Toprak to the world of motorcycling – he himself was known as ‘Tek Teker Arif’ (Wheelie Arif). However, his son Toprak saw himself as a racing rider from a very early age and had no desire to become a professional stunt rider.

Vater und Sohn Razgatlioglu auf der Yamaha R1
Vater und Sohn Razgatlioglu auf der Yamaha R1
Foto: Toprak Razgatlioglu
Vater und Sohn Razgatlioglu auf der Yamaha R1
© Toprak Razgatlioglu

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His father Arif mainly used Yamaha sports bikes for his stunts. That is why Toprak appeared on a contemporary Yamaha R1 superbike. “I spent my childhood on this motorbike. It holds so many precious and unforgettable memories and will always keep the memory of my father alive,” remarked the MotoGP factory rider. Toprak was already riding heavy superbikes under his father’s guidance at the age of seven and performed stunts alongside him.

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The family tragedy then occurred in the autumn of 2017. Arif Razgatlioglu and his partner, who was riding pillion, were killed in a motorbike accident on public roads near Antalya. The devastating accident took place just a few months before Toprak Razgatlioglu’s debut in the Superbike World Championship.

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    Go to event
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    Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland

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    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event
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