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Aldeguer is patient and remains confident of a promotion to the Ducati factory team

Since his crash at Assen, Gresini rider Fermin Aldeguer has been watching MotoGP from the sidelines. Ahead of his comeback, the young Spaniard spoke about his future at VR46 – and his long-term goals.

Thomas Kuttruf

By

MotoGP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Siegertyp Fermin Aldeguer: 2027 im Team von Valentino Rossi
Siegertyp Fermin Aldeguer: 2027 im Team von Valentino Rossi
Foto: instagram Fermin Aldeguer
Siegertyp Fermin Aldeguer: 2027 im Team von Valentino Rossi
© instagram Fermin Aldeguer

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His entry into MotoGP for the 2025 season had something of an underdog’s debut about it. Unlike his compatriot and neighbour from Murcia, Pedro Acosta, Aldeguer did not arrive in the premier class as a highly decorated double world champion. Even Manuel Gonzalez finished his second Moto2 season in third place ahead of Aldeguer, who came fifth – and yet, as a junior, he was signed by Ducati Corse on a two-year contract with an option to extend as an official Corse rider – an option that was subsequently exercised for 2027.

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And with good reason. As a rookie, Fermin Aldeguer achieved what Acosta had failed to do – a victory. By the end of 2025, Aldeguer was ranked 8th in the World Championship, meaning that, as in the previous year, the title of best newcomer went to southern Spain. Further progress for Aldeguer was initially hampered by a crash during practice on a production Ducati. The season opener in Thailand was cancelled.

In 2026, the youngest MotoGP rider finally made his mark

And even after kicking off the campaign in Goiânia, things continued to go awry, with top-10 results proving elusive for a long time. It was not until the chaotic Catalan Grand Prix – which saw numerous riders crash out – that he achieved his 2026 breakthrough with a second-place finish. The next setback followed shortly afterwards. Aldeguer crashed out before the sprint race at Assen and was airlifted out with a vertebral fracture. In England, Aldeguer is keen to get back on board the GP25 Ducati and go on the attack, but one thing is already clear: it will be difficult to surpass the results of his debut season. After 22 races, the youngest rider – Aldeguer is eleven months younger than Pedro Acosta – sits 11th in the World Championship standings, over 130 points behind the fiercely contested leaders.

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Kapitän und erster Offizier bei VR46: Valentino Rossi und «Uccio» Salucci
Kapitän und erster Offizier bei VR46: Valentino Rossi und «Uccio» Salucci
Foto: Gold and Goose
Kapitän und erster Offizier bei VR46: Valentino Rossi und «Uccio» Salucci
© Gold and Goose

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During the summer break and ahead of his trip to England, Aldeguer spoke to his home region’s news platform, ‘Onda Regional de Murcia’, about his planned move to join the iconic ‘VR46’ team. Aldeguer said: ‘I don’t think there’s anyone better to learn from.’ The 22-year-old also admitted: “It’s a bit intimidating at first, though. He won’t be there at every race, but I’ve been told that I can ring him and rely on him for any questions I have about racing. His advice will help me improve and become a better MotoGP rider.”

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Aldeguer has time – Marc Márquez is eleven years older

Back home, Aldeguer also spoke about his neighbour and rival Pedro Acosta, who was initially chosen ahead of him as a rider for the official Ducati Lenovo team. “I’ve still got plenty of time to make it into the official Ducati team. I understand why they chose Pedro: they want the best riders. They already had me and Marc Márquez, who’s still very strong, but nobody knows how much longer he’ll carry on,” said Aldeguer.

Above all, the technology is key: “As I have a factory bike, I can feel their support. It helps me feel at ease.” And looking beyond 2028, Aldeguer also believes he can take that final step: “I believe it will happen one day. My goal is to make it into the Ducati factory team, and Pedro still has many years ahead of him.”

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Marc Márquez

Marc Márquez

Ducati Lenovo Team

Marc Márquez

Marc Márquez

Ducati Lenovo Team

93

30

40:53,148

1:21,088

37

02

Ai Ogura

Ai Ogura

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

Ai Ogura

Ai Ogura

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

79

30

+1,996

1:21,184

26

03

Raúl Fernández

Raúl Fernández

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

Raúl Fernández

Raúl Fernández

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

25

30

+5,104

1:21,219

21

04

Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

37

30

+7,684

1:21,153

15

05

Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin

Aprilia Racing

Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin

Aprilia Racing

89

30

+11,372

1:21,227

15

06

Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

63

30

+11,495

1:21,283

13

07

Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

20

30

+17,560

1:21,635

10

08

Luca Marini

Luca Marini

Honda HRC Castrol

Luca Marini

Luca Marini

Honda HRC Castrol

10

30

+18,683

1:21,788

8

09

Enea Bastianini

Enea Bastianini

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Enea Bastianini

Enea Bastianini

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

23

30

+19,140

1:21,905

7

10

Brad Binder

Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder

Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

33

30

+22,137

1:21,903

6

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