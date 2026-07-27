Successful trip to Italy: Lukas Tulovic secured third place and a victory

In the medium term, Lukas Tulovic would like to move into the Superbike World Championship, but even as the 2025 IDM Champion, this endeavour appears unfeasible. The EuroMoto series, as it has been known since this year, does not enjoy the same prestige as, for example, the British or Italian championships. It is against this backdrop that the 26-year-old’s guest appearances at the Misano and Vallelunga rounds should be viewed – he wants to make a name for himself.

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And Tulovic did just that brilliantly last weekend at the Misano World Circuit with the Ducati team B-Max-Racing, even though he had to get used to Dunlop tyres. B-Max-Racing has fielded wildcard entries in the World Championship on several occasions in the past. The team’s regular rider is former World Championship rider Michael Rinaldi.

The first race of ‘Racing Night’ got underway under floodlights on Saturday evening at 9.45 pm, and Tulovic crossed the finish line in third place behind Alessandro Delbiano and Rinaldi. The German won the second race on Sunday afternoon ahead of Rinaldi and Luca Bernardi (Aprilia). It was B-Max-Racing’s first victory in the 2026 CIV!

“After leading for a few kilometres at the start, I couldn’t quite keep up with the pace at the front. Everything was still too new for that; my riding style wasn’t perfect for the Dunlop tyres and the set-up wasn’t quite right yet. But I achieved my goal by finishing on the podium,” said Tulovic after the first race. “But what a weekend in the Italian Championship! Thanks to B-Max Racing and my manager Claudio Lorenzo for the opportunity.”

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As Delbianco crashed in the second race, Tulovic actually finished his first outing in Italy as the most successful rider with 41 points. His team-mate Rinaldi scored 40 points.