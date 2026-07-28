Further development of the Ferrari 499P spotted at Monza

Ferrari has been competing in the Hypercar class of the FIA WEC with the 499P since 2023. And with great success: the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans were won in 2023, 2024 and 2025. In addition, both World Championship titles were secured in 2025. Over the years, the 499P has undergone only minimal modifications. In the run-up to this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, however, Ferrari’s technical director Ferdinando Cannizzo hinted that there would be a slightly more substantial update for 2027, which is also set to include several of the so-called ‘jokers’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The time had finally come: the 2027 car was out on test runs at Monza. Not much is known about the test. The car had also been fitted with camouflage livery. The rear wing certainly stands out; it no longer features a single continuous main blade, but instead comprises separate elements on the right and left. This is reminiscent of the LMP1 cars from around 2012 and 2013. The redesigned front end, with a long light strip running down the centre of the car, also catches the eye. Ferrari will announce further details at a later date.