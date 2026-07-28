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Sainz’s blunder costs Piastri the Hungarian GP; Ralf Schumacher can’t make sense of it

Hungarian Grand Prix: Sainz was so engrossed in his duel with Alonso that he failed to spot the approaching Piastri – collision. Afterwards, there was a very lenient penalty. Ralf Schumacher doesn’t get it.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Piastri (unten) verfolgt Alonso (links) und Sainz (rechts), gleich kracht's
Piastri (unten) verfolgt Alonso (links) und Sainz (rechts), gleich kracht's
Foto: XPB
Piastri (unten) verfolgt Alonso (links) und Sainz (rechts), gleich kracht's
© XPB

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It was one of the most dramatic moments in the turbulent Hungarian round of the Formula 1 World Championship: on lap 38, Williams driver Carlos Sainz was so engrossed in his battle with Fernando Alonso that he failed to notice Oscar Piastri closing in on him.

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The result: a collision; Piastri lost the lead to Norris, and later the unfortunate Australian even retired from the race due to gearbox failure.

Sainz tried to explain it away by saying that Piastri had been in his blind spot, and claimed that the blue warning lights on his car hadn’t been working. Incidentally, the Spaniard didn’t think it was a big deal. “These things just happen in a race.”

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The stewards of the World Motor Sport Federation showed astonishing leniency: a five-second penalty, but what difference does that make when Sainz is just pottering about among the backmarkers and ends up in P18?

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Ralf Schumacher is flabbergasted. The 50-year-old German watched the Hungarian Grand Prix live on site for our colleagues at Sky. He fails to understand two aspects of the incident in question.

“Well, when Sainz is jostling with Alonso back there, there’s nothing at stake. Neither of them had a chance of scoring World Championship points. Then the race leader approaches. Not only do the two Spaniards fail to make way immediately, but Sainz also crashes into Piastri’s car. That’s completely unacceptable.”

Schumacher, a six-time Grand Prix winner, believes that dismissing such actions as mere ‘slight offences’ and failing to penalise them strictly sets a bad example.

“The penalty for Sainz is far too lenient. It should have been a ten-second penalty at the very least, or better still, a grid penalty for the following race weekend.”

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

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  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

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    24.–26.07.2026
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  3. Dutch Grand Prix

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    21.–23.08.2026
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    Go to event

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