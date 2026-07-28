The 2027 Formula 1 grid: Will the transfer bombshell only drop in the autumn?

In the English-speaking world, these weeks in motorsport are often referred to as the ‘silly season’, when the most far-fetched transfer rumours seem to do the rounds, often fuelled by the management of a driver who isn’t currently in high demand.

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The biggest question for many Formula 1 fans is: what will Max Verstappen do? Basically, the Dutchman has a contract with Red Bull Racing running until the end of 2028. And, of course, as is standard practice in the industry, this agreement includes exit clauses.

You don’t have to be a genius to conclude that finishing sixth in the World Championship at the halfway point of the season is certainly a reason to activate such a clause.

However, there are various factors to consider: what alternatives does Max Verstappen actually have? Max’s management would be doing a poor job if they weren’t exploring all possibilities. But the options are limited.

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Join us on a brief tour of the starting grid, in the order of the Constructors’ Championship standings ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, to find out what the line-up might look like in 2027.

Mercedes – Team principal Toto Wolff has now confirmed on several occasions that Kimi Antonelli and George Russell will still be driving in 2027. Let’s take him at his word.

Ferrari – Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are confirmed. Nothing will change at Ferrari.

McLaren – Company CEO Zak Brown has stated that he sees no reason to change the Norris/Piastri driver line-up.

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Red Bull Racing – Which brings us back to Max Verstappen. He loves Formula 1 too much to end his Grand Prix career, even if he’s not a fan of this generation of race cars. So, in all likelihood, the Dutchman will stay where he is. And he’ll have the same team-mate, Isack Hadjar. Team principal Laurent Mekies hinted at this at the Hungaroring.

Racing Bulls – The second Red Bull team has a luxury problem. In Formula 2, the Bulgarian Nikola Tsolov is pushing for promotion to the top flight with some strong performances. But 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad is holding his own against New Zealander Liam Lawson in his first GP season. And Lawson has finished in the top ten in eight races. Replacing him with Tsolov wouldn’t feel right.

Alpine – Pierre Gasly is under contract until the end of 2028. A return by Fernando Alonso to the Enstone-based team is out of the question; the Spaniard has put a stop to such rumours. Franco Colapinto is on probation. He has improved compared to Gasly in 2026, but still makes too many mistakes.

Haas – The contracts with Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman are both due to expire. It looks as though Ocon will be leaving, whilst Ferrari intends to continue developing the young Bearman at Haas. A possible successor to Ocon: another Ferrari junior, Formula 2 driver Rafael Camara from Brazil. But it is also conceivable that McLaren reserve driver Leonardo Fornaroli could join Haas.

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Audi – No changes at the Silver Arrows; Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will remain with the team in 2027.

Williams – Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon are tied to the historic British team via multi-year contracts, although Williams has never disclosed the duration of these agreements.

Aston Martin – Fernando Alonso recently stated that he sees his future with the Greens and that he has a multi-year contract with the Silverstone-based team. “I’ll still be here in 2027.” However, that does not necessarily mean he will be racing in Grands Prix. Alonso wants to see progress and has doubts about continuing, as he finds the current generation of racing cars rather uninspiring. Aston Martin’s problem is that no driver of anywhere near Alonso’s calibre is available. Lance Stroll is, in a sense, part of the furniture and will remain.

Cadillac – The two GP veterans, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez, are tied to multi-year contracts. During this learning phase for the team, it makes little sense to put a young driver in the car for 2027. Former IndyCar star Colton Herta isn’t making enough of an impression in Formula 2 to warrant a promotion.

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Conclusion: Everything hinges on Max Verstappen. It’s entirely conceivable that everything will stay the same here, but we’ll remain on our guard – Formula 1 has had quite different surprises in store in the autumn before.