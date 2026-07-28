75th Rally Finland: A tradition of high speeds and long jumps

Legends are born at the Rally Finland. The Finns, in particular, have traditionally played to their strengths here – even though the international competition has grown stronger in recent years.

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Kalle Rovanperä triumphierte 2025 bei der Rallye Finnland Foto: Red Bull Kalle Rovanperä triumphierte 2025 bei der Rallye Finnland © Red Bull

Few rallies demand more courage. Average speeds on the gravel surface regularly exceed 120 km/h. The cars hurtle through long, full-throttle bends and fly high over crests.

Precision, rhythm and absolute trust between driver and co-driver are essential. One wrong decision and the rally can be over in an instant.

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The challenge of Rally Finland is simple to explain but difficult to master: drive as fast as you dare. The special stages are fast-paced. At such high speeds, even a small mistake can have catastrophic consequences.

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Weite Sprünge - ein besonderes Merkmal der Rallye Finnland Foto: Red Bull Weite Sprünge - ein besonderes Merkmal der Rallye Finnland © Red Bull

The pace notes must be extremely precise, particularly given the countless blind crests and treacherous bends. Jumps follow in quick succession – some short and sharp, others long enough. You need to take these well, as this is where the fastest times are set. Although the road surface appears relatively straightforward, pushing the speed limits too hard can result in you flying off into the woods.

To succeed in the ‘Finnish Grand Prix’, it is crucial to consistently maintain momentum and self-confidence throughout all four days. Finland offers no second chances.

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The Rally Finland, first held in 1951, is one of the most traditional and legendary rallies in history.

Sebastien Ogier im Finnland-Flug 2025 Foto: Red Bull Sebastien Ogier im Finnland-Flug 2025 © Red Bull

Originally, this traditional event was known as the ‘1,000 Lakes Rally’. With the introduction of the World Rally Championship in 1973, it also gained World Championship status.

The rally is based in Jyväskylä, with stages popular with fans – such as Ouninpohja, Päijälä and Ruuhimäki – regularly attracting huge crowds.

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The route for the 75th-anniversary Rally Finland combines legendary special stages and high-speed sections with two new challenges. Compared with 2025, the total distance of the special stages will be reduced by around half.

The total distance of the rally over the four days of the event (30 July to 2 August 2026) is 1,277.97 kilometres, divided into 20 special stages with a total length of 316.04 kilometres.

From 2004 to 2025, only three non-Finns – Sébastien Loeb, Kris Meeke and Sébastien Ogier – have won the rally, but this trend is changing. Last year, Toyota driver Kalle Rovanperä triumphed.

Thierry Neuville im finnischen Wald Foto: Red Bull Thierry Neuville im finnischen Wald © Red Bull

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The starting line-up for the 2026 Rally Finland comprises a total of eleven cars in the top Rally1 category; Toyota has entered World Championship leader Elfyn Evans, World Champion Sébastien Ogier, Takamoto Katsuta, Sami Pajari and Oliver Solberg. Hyundai is entering the rally with the trio of Thierry Neuville, Adrien Fourmaux and Esapekka Lappi. M-Sport Ford is also fielding three cars, with Josh McErlean, Jon Armstrong and Martins Sesks.

In the WRC2 category, 29 teams eligible for World Championship points are on the starting grid, including Roope Korhonen, Teemu Suninen, Emil Lindholm and Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala in the GR Yaris Rally2.

Twelve entries have been submitted for WRC3. Six cars are competing in the Junior WRC.