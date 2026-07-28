Collin Veijer had to work around his problems: surgery during the summer break

The Motorcycle World Championship is currently on its summer break, before racing resumes in all classes at Silverstone on 7 August. Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Collin Veijer has used this break to undergo surgery on his right forearm. The 21-year-old underwent treatment for compartment syndrome – also known in motor racing as ‘arm pump’ – immediately after the Sachsenring round.

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The tall Dutchman had recently been trying to work around the after-effects of a shoulder injury. In doing so, the ‘arm pump’ problem in his forearm kept recurring, so undergoing surgery with specialist Dr Tjeerd de Jong during the summer break was an obvious step.

The two-time Moto3 Grand Prix winner is now back training privately on his motorbike. In his adopted home of Spain, the Ajo rider was back in the saddle of a Yamaha R1 superbike at the weekend. His arm was put through its first serious test under race conditions, and Collin was very pleased with the results.

The KTM line-up is actually

In the Moto2 World Championship, Veijer is currently 10th in the standings in his second year in the middleweight class – a result that doesn’t quite live up to expectations and, given the problems, isn’t bad but leaves room for improvement. Behind the scenes, Veijer’s manager Laurens Klein-Koerkamp is working on plans for the future. As reported, Moto3 ace Alvaro Carpe is pushing for a place in the Moto2 World Championship at the Ajo team; the 19-year-old Spaniard has already signalled this to the management at KTM and Ajo.

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