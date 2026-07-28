Siegert’s trip to Spain ends in hospital – on the starting grid at Oschersleben

Robin Siegert was back in action for the fourth round of the Moto4 Europe Cup. At Magny-Cours in France, he finally managed to qualify for the races. However, the 15-year-old from Pockau-Lengefeld in the Ore Mountains was injured in a crash during the final qualifying session. Fortunately, the injury was only minor, but with a view to a possible early title win in the Moto4 Northern Cup this coming weekend at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben as part of the Euro Moto series, he decided, in consultation with his team Kiefer Racing, not to start the race in France.

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Magny-Cours in France marked Robin Siegert’s third appearance in the 2026 Moto4 Europe Cup as part of the Moto Junior World Championship. Previously, in Barcelona and Jerez de la Frontera – also in Spain – he had narrowly failed to clear the qualifying hurdle for the races. This time, the protégé of former racing drivers Philipp Hafeneger, Stefan Nebel and Dario Giuseppetti finally managed to clear that hurdle. However, following a high-speed crash in Qualifying 2 for grid positions, he decided not to start the race.

“I didn’t know the track,” explained Siegert, “which is why we took plenty of time to analyse it. In practice, I was able to improve bit by bit in every corner. In Q1 I then finished first, which was obviously very good. We did have a few problems with the suspension, but we managed to sort them out well and also found a few things that will help for the next races. In Q2 we’d made some further changes, including the gear ratio. When I went out for my first fast lap, I trusted the suspension but hadn’t reckoned on the tyres not being up to temperature yet. That’s when my front wheel buckled in the long, fast right-hander just past the start-finish line. I managed to keep the bike upright, but then slid over the kerbs and went down in a highside at 160, 170 km/h. That wasn’t much fun.”

In Oschersleben ist Siegert wieder am Start Foto: Thorsten Horn In Oschersleben ist Siegert wieder am Start © Thorsten Horn

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Severe bruising all over his body, grazes on his neck and, most notably, a laceration on his right elbow that needed stitches. That was the diagnosis following a visit to the local clinic.

However, he doesn’t believe his start this coming weekend – back in the Moto4 Northern Cup at Oschersleben as part of the Euro Moto – is in jeopardy. It goes without saying that he’ll do everything he can to compete there. Having won eight races in a row – he only failed to win at the season opener – he is on the verge of securing the title early in the penultimate round of the junior racing series based in Germany. And that would secure him direct entry into the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

Simply coasting is not an option for Siegert – quite the opposite. “I hope we can carry on exactly as we have been,” was his defiant message to the opposition. Following the sixth round of the season – featuring another double-header for the Moto4 Northern Cup from 31 July to 2 August at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben – Robin Siegert still has the season finale in September at Assen as part of the British Superbike Championship (BSB), as well as three more races in the Moto4 Europe Cup in Valencia, Aragon and Misano.