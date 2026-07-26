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Nico Hülkenberg (Audi/9th) finally on the points: “That was long overdue!”

It finally paid off for Audi at the eleventh attempt: Nico Hülkenberg’s first points of the season, finishing 9th at the Hungaroring. The German is relieved: “So we head into the summer break feeling good.”

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Nico Hülkenberg zwischen Gasly (oben) und Ocon
Nico Hülkenberg zwischen Gasly (oben) und Ocon
Foto: XPB
Nico Hülkenberg zwischen Gasly (oben) und Ocon
© XPB

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At last, at last – Nico Hülkenberg’s first points of the season! After a string of setbacks, bad luck and mishaps, things finally went the 38-year-old German’s way at the Hungaroring; starting from 10th on the grid, the Emmerich native finished 9th in the 260th Formula 1 Grand Prix, his first points-scoring finish since Abu Dhabi 2025, when he (still driving for Sauber) also finished ninth.

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The 2015 Le Mans winner came within a hair’s breadth of snatching 8th place from Liam Lawson just before the finish. A visibly relieved Nico Hülkenberg can be seen in the Hungaroring paddock.

The 2018 World Championship seventh-place finisher said: “For the first time, I can say I’ve had a clean weekend where everything went more or less as we’d planned.”

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“Of course, I’m very happy to finally have bagged my first points of the season. That was really long overdue! Naturally, it’s also great to head into the Formula 1 summer break feeling like this.”

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“I didn’t get off to a great start; the right-hand side here was more difficult to launch from than the left all weekend. The difference was greater than in previous years. That was a bit frustrating.”

“There was a moment when I’d not only lost a place to one of the Racing Bulls drivers, but was even behind the two Alpines! But I managed to rectify that on the first lap.”

“That was a key moment in our race – making sure I didn’t get stuck back there.”

“After that, things went pretty much as we’d expected, but it got a bit hectic in the last ten laps. That’s because my direct rivals and I were overtaken by Verstappen, Antonelli and Hamilton. So, alongside our battles with each other, we had to keep thinking about how to let those cars past. That sort of thing disrupts your own rhythm a bit.”

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“Towards the end, my team-mate Gabi Bortoleto let me past because his tyres were on their last legs; I was then able to overtake Lindblad, but unfortunately it wasn’t quite enough to get past Lawson.”

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Results

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

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