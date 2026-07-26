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Toto Wolff (Mercedes) after the podium: “We should have done better”

Following third and seventh places in Hungary, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is taking a self-critical view. The Austrian says: Antonelli could have finished second. And that’s what happened with George Russell’s start.

Silja Rulle

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Kimi Antonelli wurde in Ungarn Dritter
Kimi Antonelli wurde in Ungarn Dritter
Foto: XPB
Kimi Antonelli wurde in Ungarn Dritter
© XPB

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A Grand Prix of mixed emotions for Mercedes! George Russell had huge problems at the start, couldn’t get out of his starting grid position and dropped back to second-last place. Problems with the anti-stall system – everything was jammed! But Kimi Antonelli, who started the race from 7th place due to a penalty, managed to make it onto the podium.

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What happened with Russell

Team principal Toto Wolff after the race: “It looks like we had another problem with George. Apparently, he was on about 10 per cent throttle, and the whole thing revved up to maximum rpm. When he lifted off the throttle, the engine stalled.”

The Austrian on Russell: “I’m obviously not happy that so many mistakes were made. He drove very well, weaved effortlessly through the traffic and, I believe, secured the maximum number of points he could have made up.” Russell still managed a respectable seventh place in the end (from sixth on the grid).

Wolff sees room for improvement

Wolff: “The whole weekend wasn’t exactly great. So if someone had told me before the race that we could secure a podium finish with Kimi, I would have agreed straight away. But looking back now, the prevailing feeling is that we should have done better – from the team’s point of view, that is.” Not for the drivers, though.

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Antonelli could have finished second

Wolff: “We were unlucky again with the virtual safety car.” That came straight after both drivers’ pit stops. Wolff on Antonelli: “It could have been a second-place finish. If we’d had a flawless weekend, I reckon we’d have been in the running for the win or at least had two cars on the podium.”

Wolff expressly defends his drivers: “You can’t blame the drivers for anything today. Kimi’s defence against Lewis (Hamilton, ed.) was brilliant. Brilliant driving! And the same goes for George. I think he overtook ten cars in the traffic at the start. But we knew it was going to be very difficult. So the drivers really did a good job today.”

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Results

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  1. Race

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  3. Qualifying 3

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  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

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