Weiter zum Inhalt
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home

  2. /

  3. Formula racing

  4. /

  5. Formula 1

  6. /

  7. News

Advertisement

A slap in the face for Ferrari: Vasseur admits – Hamilton/Leclerc podium spot squandered

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur admits after the Hungarian Grand Prix: “We threw away good results because we made the wrong decisions.” No podium for Ferrari – mamma mia!

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Hamilton vor Leclerc auf dem Hungaroring
Hamilton vor Leclerc auf dem Hungaroring
Foto: XPB
Hamilton vor Leclerc auf dem Hungaroring
© XPB

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did Ferrari make too many mistakes at the Hungaroring to secure a podium finish? Hamilton was warned too late in qualifying, resulting in a penalty for Lewis, whilst strategically questionable decisions were made during the Grand Prix.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ferrari faces a barrage of criticism following this entertaining Hungarian Grand Prix. It began in qualifying, when superstar Lewis Hamilton was warned too late that Oscar Piastri was closing in fast in his McLaren. The helpless Hamilton consequently got in the Australian’s way, resulting in a three-place grid penalty instead of second on the grid.

The two Ferraris were then – as the only cars from the top teams – sent out onto the track for the Hungarian Grand Prix on soft tyres; Ferrari did not swap positions even though Leclerc was the faster driver, and the timing of the pit stops raises questions. Added to this was another penalty for Hamilton (driving too fast in the pit lane – was the speed limiter set correctly?) and the misjudgement of bringing both cars into the pits for fresh tyres during a VSC phase.

Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli said ‘thank you’ and moved up to second and third place. When we consider just how strong Ferrari were in qualifying (Hamilton second fastest, Leclerc third fastest), there remains a nagging feeling that the Italians squandered their chance of podium finishes here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur comments: “That’s not a good result when you have the fastest car on the track on Friday and only just miss out on pole. Fourth and fifth places are the result of a race that was too chaotic for us. Charles got off to a bad start, and then there was the penalty for Lewis. The pit stop during the VSC phase wasn’t exactly brilliant, and our pace was a bit of a mystery at times.”

“That applies to us, but to the others as well: in any case, it’s hard to explain why Max managed to do 37 laps on the soft tyres. We need to minimise mistakes if we want to achieve better race results, and we didn’t manage that today.”

“We didn’t take the Red Bull Racing strategy into account because we pitted slightly earlier than Max, and it seemed ambitious to me to try to go all the way to the end of the race without taking the normal lifespan of the soft tyres into account.”

“The reality is different: we didn’t have the opportunity during free practice to complete endurance runs with the three available compounds, so we opted for a particular approach. That didn’t turn out to be the right one.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think our strategy of letting Leclerc and Hamilton start on the soft tyres was a good one, but the correct approach with the tyre compounds would probably have been – soft, soft and then hard. We didn’t do that.”

“We’d expected a one-two finish; we had both cars at the front, but not on the right day. We made too many mistakes and took a lot of wrong decisions. We were the only ones who lost positions on the track; everything went the wrong way: on this circuit, there’s only one place to overtake. Everyone uses their KERS there, and if you’re a bit slower on the straight, you can’t overtake.”

“The pace was decent because we were much faster than Max and Piastri, but in the end we didn’t have a proper opportunity to overtake.”

“Charles had the pace in the first part of the race to keep up with the McLaren, but when you’re fifth and lose your position to Max, who was struggling in the first part of the race, you simply lose ground, and everything becomes even more difficult.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“One of the crucial factors with these cars is having a clear run – in other words, not driving in slipstream. We saw that with Lando: when he was in the lead, he was much faster than everyone else; before that, he’d struggled behind Piastri.”

“If you make a mistake, you inevitably find yourself in the opposite situation, so that everything goes wrong right from the start. We lost pole position by a hundredth of a second; a small mistake cost us dearly, and we lost position after position. In Formula 1, you always have to be perfect to be at the front.”

“It wasn’t a disaster for the Constructors’ Championship today, because we scored more points than Mercedes and McLaren. But I’m well aware that we could have achieved much more at this Hungarian Grand Prix, and that’s a real shame.”

Seen already?

Newsletter

Motorsports news directly into your inbox

Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox

Read more

Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

Events

All Formula 1 events
  • Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

Formula racing News

All news

Newest articles

All articles

    Speedweek.com – The best motorsport on the web

    The latest news around the clock, analyzed and commented on by experts, with exclusive behind-the-scenes insights. Here, fans write for fans.

    Reports

    Editorial

    Series