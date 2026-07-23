Stark Future: Limited-edition Varg Factory Editions with KYB A-Kit and titanium

Anyone who thought that the Stark Varg had already reached the limits of what’s possible in electric off-road riding is now being proven wrong. Stark Future is offering two editions that are uncompromisingly based on experience gained in motor racing: the Stark Varg MX Factory Edition (motocross) and the Varg EX Factory Edition (enduro).

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These premium motorbikes were developed under the direction of Sébastien Tortelli, the former Motocross World Champion and current Racing Director at Stark Future. The message behind these special models is clear: it’s not about squeezing even more peak power out of the already brutal electric drive – the aim was maximum rideability, razor-sharp precision and noticeably more traction.

Stark Varg MX Factory Edition: KYB A-Kit Fahrwerk serienmässig Foto: Stark Future Stark Varg MX Factory Edition: KYB A-Kit Fahrwerk serienmässig © Stark Future

At the heart of the Factory Editions lies a sensation for the motorcycling industry. For the first time, a production manufacturer is offering the complete KYB Factory A-Kit suspension as standard, fitted and tuned to the motorbike. Until now, these suspension components were available exclusively as an aftermarket kit, at prices of around €1,800.

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Der Unterschied ist verborgen im Innern der A-Kit-Gabel Foto: Stark Future Der Unterschied ist verborgen im Innern der A-Kit-Gabel © Stark Future

The A-Kit suspension on the Stark Varg Factory Editions comprises the KYB Factory Kit fork with a 48 mm inner tube diameter, featuring a closed cartridge, a separate air-oil system and steel springs. The inner tubes are DLC-coated, whilst other damper components are hard-anodised to ensure the fork operates without any noticeable breakaway torque. In addition, special spring guides (Custom Spring Collars) are designed to provide maximum stability and noticeably greater comfort during hard landings. In the motocross version, this fork offers 310 mm of travel; in the enduro version, it is 300 mm.

Auch das Federbein entstammt dem A-Kit von KYB Foto: Stark Future Auch das Federbein entstammt dem A-Kit von KYB © Stark Future

The rear suspension features a KYB shock absorber with triple-adjustable damping. An X-Trig spring preload adjuster is also fitted as standard for lightning-fast sag adjustments. The suspension travel is 303 mm on both versions. KYB and Stark Future promise higher cornering speeds, absolute smoothness when braking over rough bumps and perfect feedback.

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At present, Stark Future’s electric racing bikes are still heavier than comparable combustion-engine models. With the Factory Editions, this disadvantage is mitigated by high-grade titanium components. 3D-printed titanium footrests (-140 g) and a titanium bolt set (-900 g) reduce the weight of the Factory Editions by more than a kilo. That’s not a massive weight saving, but the titanium components do give the bike a lasting boost in performance.

Aus dem 3D-Drucker: Fussrasten aus Titan Foto: Stark Future Aus dem 3D-Drucker: Fussrasten aus Titan © Stark Future

The package is complemented by CNC-machined triple clamps, a high-grip seat, an optimised fan mount and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), which is integrated into the riding modes. The display allows the permitted slip to be fine-tuned to the rider’s preferences and the road surface.

Tortelli saw no need for changes to the electric powertrain. Squeezing every last bit of the 80 PS out of the 7.2 kWh battery’s full capacity is likely to push even the most experienced riders to their personal limits.

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“Every race has taught us something, and everything we’ve learnt has gone straight into these motorbikes,” explains Tortelli. “The Stark Varg has always had plenty of power. With the Factory Editions, our aim was to give the rider even more grip, precision and confidence. These motorbikes are built exactly as I would build my own personal racing bike.”

The Stark Varg MX Factory Edition features an aggressive Stark Red Factory livery and is fitted with Dunlop MX34 tyres; it is limited to 200 units and costs €15,999. The Stark Varg EX Factory Edition features an elegant Forest Grey Factory look, is fitted with Dunlop Geomax EN91 tyres and comes with specific enduro equipment including hand guards and front and rear brake disc protectors. The EX is road-legal, will be produced in a run of 300 units and costs €16,999.